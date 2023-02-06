Offset Say’s Stop It “What I Look Like Fighting My Brother”

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

People will lie when the truth would do especially if it gets them clicks and likes.

Migos member Quavo paid tribute to his fallen family as well as group member Takeoff last night during the 65th annual Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles in a performance that not only honored Takeoff but other artist that have gone home to glory with his original single ‘Without You’. A masterful performance that sent chills down your spine as tears rolled down your eyes.

That should be it for the story however a report alleged that Offset (he 3rd Migos) and Quavo got into a physical fight backstage after Quavo wouldn’t allow Offset to participate in his performance paying tribute Takeoff. A report that made an attempt to over shadow the positive with a negative story.

However Offset took to his social media to shut all of that down.

According to Offset’s via his personal Twitter :

With that being said take a look at Quavo’s 65th Grammy award tribute to Takeoff in the video below.