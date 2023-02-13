Rickey Smiley Discusses Gun Violence With Shannon Sharpe On “Club Shay Shay”

CLOSE

A proud moment for all HBCU alumni as Rickey Smiley joined Shannon Sharpe for episode 73 of his Club Shay Shay podcast!

Recorded back in January, the episode description states they want to “honor Rickey’s son who’s since passed,” and the two discuss Rickey’s career path, hilarious prank calls, and iconic movies.

Being a topic that touches so close to home, the pair speak on Rickey’s personal experience with tragedies stemming from gun violence and how it’s impacted himself and his family in so many different ways.

“Club Shay Shay” is recorded weekly and hosted by Shannon Sharpe, three-time Super Bowl Champion, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, who played his collegiate career at Savannah State University.

Check out the episode below on their YouTube channel or listen to the podcast here.

