The Bijou Star Files: Tyrese Had A Bad Valentines Day

Tyrese Says His Label Released Him On Anniversary Of His Mother’s Passing

Tyrese Gibson seems to be having a tough Valentine’s Day. Along with the one-year anniversary of his mother’s death, the singer revealed his label, Voltron Recordz, released him. Read More

CARDI B & OFFSET HIT UP TIMES SQUARE MCDONALD’S …Lovin’ Our Collab Meal!!!

Cardi B and Offset are spendin’ Valentine’s Day together at the golden arches for the unveiling of their collab meal, and they certainly weren’t alone … because a MASSIVE swarm of fans met them there. Read More

MEGAN FOX AND MGK RIDIN’ ROUND TOWN TOGETHER ON V-DAY Amid Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may or may not be riding together until the wheels fall off — but on the heels of their possible breakup, they’re at least driving around together. Read More

LARSA PIPPEN MARCUS JORDAN’S MY ‘FOREVER’ MATE… Happy Valentine’s Day!!!

The Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship is getting more and more serious by the minute … the two just penned sweet messages to each other for Valentine’s Day, with Larsa now calling Michael Jordan‘s son her “forever” mate. Read More

DRAKE JUDGE SAYS NO DEPOSITION NEEDED In XXXTENTACION Murder Trial

Drake‘s wish is officially granted — he will not be grilled by a defense attorney about XXXTentacion‘s murder … Read More

PHARRELL Succeeding Virgil Abloh…AS NEW LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S CD!!!

Pharrell Williams has certainly served as a fashion icon over the years, but that title will now hold some new weight, cause he’s taking over as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director … a spot previously held by Virgil Abloh. Read More

Social Media Argues Over Whether Usher Could Pull Off A Super Bowl Halftime Show

With Rihanna’s long-awaited Super Bowl performance in the rearview mirror, people are naturally buzzing about who should deliver the next halftime show. Read More

Not Feeling It! Busta Rhymes Reacts To Woman Touching His Butt (Video)

Busta Rhymes was not very happy with a woman who went out of her way to touch his butt. And the rapper let that be known. Read More

Boo’d Up! Gizelle Bryant & Jason Cameron Go Instagram Official Thanks To Bravo

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Bravo shared a photo of The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant alongside fellow Bravolebrity Jason Cameron, who appears on Winter House! Read More

Shamea Morton’s Surrogate Is Diagnosed With Breast Cancer—Goes Into Labor Early

Shamea Morton announced her surrogate Shadina Blunt was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer last week. Now, just days after learning about Blunt’s cancer diagnosis, she’s gone into early labor. Read More

50 Cent Celebrates Signing Multi-Year Fox Broadcast Deal: ‘I Don’t Miss’

Fresh off making numerous hit series for Starz including the burgeoning Power franchise and Black Mafia Family, 50 Cent has signed a non-exclusive broadcast deal with Fox. Read More

MSU Shooter Anthony McRae Had A Troubled Past

On Tuesday, Michigan State officials identified Anthony McRae, a 43-year-old man with a history of mental health problems and previous gun-related charges, as the suspected gunman responsible for killing three people and injuring five others on campus. McRae was found dead off-campus, having apparently taken his own life with a gunshot wound. Read More

Louis Vuitton Wants Consumers To Eat Its Newest Product– Chocolates

Louis Vuitton has played with other retail markets besides clothing and shoes, circling back to the food market. Read More

CDC Report Shows Teen Girls Are Suffering From Anxiety, Sadness and Hopelessness at High Levels

On Monday, the CDC released a report that showed that teenage girls have the worst mental health problems, particularly anxiety, sadness, and hopelessness. Read More

Joe Budden Admits He Enjoys Watching Other Rappers Fail at Podcasting: “I Like It” [Video]

Joe Budden has doubled down on his claims that his peers are “failing” to transition into podcasting. Read More

Willie D Confronts Scarface About Being Excluded From Geto Boys Grammys Performance During Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute: “I Feel Beyond Slighted” [Video]

Willie D is addressing his fellow Geto Boys member after he felt he was intentionally left out of the Grammy’s 50th anniversary Hip Hop tribute with Scarface. Read More

India Royale Seemingly Rejects Lil Durk’s Valentine’s Day Tribute: “Let It Go”

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day. But it looks one-sided for Lil Durk and his ex-girlfriend India Royale. Read More

If Reelected, Trump Reportedly Wants to Bring Back Firing Squads and Televise Executions

According to Rolling Stone, former President Donald Trump has asked close associates for their thoughts on firing squads and is committed to expanding the use of the federal death penalty and bringing back banned execution methods if re-elected in 2024. Read More

‘Power’ Star Michael Rainey Jr. Quotes 50 Cent When Addressing How He Feels About Not Winning Awards: “Awards Cannot be Taken to the Bank”

Michael Rainey Jr. is addressing being overlooked in the industry for any awards. Rainey Jr. has played Tariq St. Patrick on Power and the spinoff series Power Book II: Ghost for the past nine years. Read More

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Coach Didn’t Let Players Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Performance [Video]

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was highly anticipated, including by the players in the game. Read More

Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Rants Increased Hate Crimes, According to The Anti-Defamation League

Kanye West’s antisemitism contributed to a rise in attacks on the Jewish community, according to a new report released by The Anti-Defamation League. Read More

Ray J & Raz B Announce Celebrity Boxing Match Days After They Were Seen Fighting In Public

Another celebrity boxing match is seemingly coming our way! Read More

Tyler Perry Lands In Top 5 For Forbes’ 2022 List Of Highest-Paid Entertainers

Multi-talented filmmaker Tyler Perry was getting to his money bag last year! Read More

Company Asks Applicants To Wear Masks To Avoid Discrimination Based On Appearance

A company in China has requested job applicants and recruiters to wear masks to avoid any discrimination based on physical appearance. Read More

