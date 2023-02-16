The Bijou Star Files: Taye Diggs Quit Then Got Off’d

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 16, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

‘All American’: Taye Diggs Explains Why He Left The Series

Fans of the CW’s All American were crushed this week to see Taye Diggs’ departure from the show. Read More

‘ALL AMERICAN’FANS PISSED AFTER COACH BAKER’S SHOCKING DEATH… But It’s Leadin’ To Better Things, Says Bre Z

“All American”s send off of Taye Diggs‘ titular character came as a shock to many, with some expressing serious anger online … but long-running castmate, Bre Z is breaking down the meaning behind the loss of Coach Baker — and why her character hasn’t gotten the boot yet. Read More

MEGHAN MARKLE YOUR HONOR, MY SISTER SAM’S DEFAMATION SUIT IS BS!!!

Meghan Markle‘s legal team went to court Wednesday, gunning to convince a judge to toss a defamation lawsuit filed by her sister Samantha, and the arguments left the judge scratching her head but leaning in Meghan’s favor. Read More

MIAMI PRESCHOOL PUT 2-YR-OLDS IN BLACKFACE …For Black History Month!!!

A preschool in Miami is under fire for intentionally putting blackface on some students … a move staffer proudly touted as a way to celebrate Black History Month. Read More

JILLIAN MICHAELS POPULAR DIETING MEDS HAVE BIG ‘BUT’… Warns of Extreme Danger

Jillian Michaels is not a fan of the latest weight loss trend — celebs and millions of non-celebs using diabetes meds to slim down — and she says actual data proves it’s just not worth the risk. Read More

RAQUEL WELCH DEAD AT 82

Raquel Welch, who paved the way as both an actress and international sex symbol has died … TMZ has learned. Read More

EX-NAVY PILOT ABOUT TIME WE TALKED UFOS …They’re Here, Sci-Fi or Not

With the recent takedowns of unexplained flying objects in the sky — and mass speculation they may be of another world — one former Navy pilot says the convo is long overdue. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES CHUGS BEERS, DANCES During Chiefs’ S.B. Parade

The Chiefs just held their second Super Bowl victory parade in four years … and Patrick Mahomes put on a show for the massive crowd. Read More

BUFFALO MASS SHOOTER MAN LUNGES AT KILLER DURING SENTENCING HEARING

Payton Gendron was just sentenced to life without parole. Read More

TYLER PERRY HELPING LOW-INCOME SENIORS IN ATL …So They Don’t Have To Move

Tyler Perry‘s helping to solve a problem created by his super successful movie studio in Atlanta … seniors are seeing their property taxes jump, and he’s ponying up the difference so they can stay in their homes. Read More

EX-NFL DB STANLEY WILSON JR.DEAD AT 40… After Collapsing At Mental Hospital

Stanley Wilson Jr. — a former Detroit Lions cornerback and the son of ex-Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. — has died after collapsing at a mental hospital earlier this month … Read More

Trippie Redd Responds To Wack 100 Questioning His Painted Nails: ‘It’s A Way Of Expressing Ur Feelings’

In response to some questions from Wack 100, Trippie Redd is breaking down why he enjoys rocking painted nails! Read More

Rihanna On Styling Her Son In Floral Prints And Hot Pink: ‘I Think Fluidity In Fashion Is Best’

In January 2022, when fans learned Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were expecting their first mini-me, talks of the baby’s future closet crowded the internet. Over a year later, Rihanna finally gave a verbal peek into her son’s wardrobe in a new cover interview with British Vogue’s Giles Hattersley. Read More

Safaree Samuels Bashes Howard Stern Over Comments About Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Howard Stern recently got a lil’ bold while speaking about Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance, and Safaree Samuels unapologetically checked the radio personality via social media. Read More

Michael Rainey Jr. Says He Fears Being Typecast Due To Years-Long Role In ‘Power’

Michael Rainey Jr. is opening up and sharing his thoughts about his longtime role in the Power series. As well as his fears of being typecast as an actor. Read More

Tom Brady Says Janet Jackson’s Infamous Wardrobe Malfunction Was ‘A Good Thing For The NFL’

With Tom Brady (once again) embracing retirement, it looks like he’s going to be spending more time on his podcasting grind. Read More

K. Michelle Says She’s Had Over 100 Personal Assistants And Reveals Why The Last One Got Fired

Michelle has a three-digitbody countregarding how many personal assistants she’s hired Read More

Woman Accused Of Decapitating Her Lover Attacks Own Lawyer In Court

A 25-year-old woman who is currently standing trial for the murder and decapitation of her lover attacked her lawyer on Tuesday. Read More

Jaden Smith Crying On Instagram Video, Says Emotions Are ‘Okay’

In a heartwarming and emotional social media post, a crying Jaden Smith expressed his love for his fans, leaving some of his 19 million Instagram followers teary-eyed. Read More

Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Claims Biggie Smalls Wasn’t Killed in a Drive-By

Diddy’s former bodyguard claims the story surrounding Biggie Smalls’ death was a flat-out lie. Read More

Michael Jordan Plans To Make A $10 Million Donation To Make-A-Wish For 60th Birthday

The G.O.A.T is going big for his 60th birthday and giving back to the community. Read More

Damar Hamlin Addresses Jesus Jacket Backlash: “My Beliefs and Relationship with God is Not Tied to Symbolic Images”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is publicly responding to backlash he received over a Jesus-inspired letterman jacket he wore at Super Bowl LVII. Read More

Missouri Man With Down Syndrome Befriended by Good Samaritans After Mother’s Desperate Plea to Pay Someone to be His Friend [Video]

There’s nothing like a mother’s love. Read More

FBI to Investigate Harris County Jail Following The Deaths of 32 Inmates

Following the deaths of two inmates at the Harris County Jail in Texas, the sheriff’s office requested that the FBI launch an investigation into claims of federal rights violations. Read More

‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Calls Out Netflix for Glorifying Serial Killers

Penn Badgley, who plays a fictional serial killer in the hit Netflix series ‘You,’ is calling out the streamer for — get this — glorifying serial killers. Read More

Chris Cuomo: ‘I Was Going to Kill Everybody and Myself’ After CNN Firing

Chris Cuomo claimed “was going to kill everybody,” including himself when he was fired by CNN. Read More

‘I Am Legend’ Sequel Starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Will Be Set Years After Original

The ‘I Am Legend’ sequel starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan is still moving forward. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers finalizing buyout of Kevin Love

The buyout comes as Love has fallen out of the Cavaliers’ regular rotation, having not played in the team’s last 12 games. Read More

Ohio train derailment: East Palestine residents angry after Norfolk Southern skips town hall meeting

Norfolk Southern leaders cited the ‘growing physical threat’ to its employees as the reason for opting out of the meeting. Read More

