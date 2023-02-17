HomeNews

Ray Jr & Erika Kayne Show Out at 216 Day in Cleveland

The 5th Annual 216 Day concert in Cleveland was too lit!

Last night at House of Blues on Euclid Avenue, legendary Cleveland artists came together and put on a show to a sold-out crowd.

Without a doubt, one of the most epic portions of the night was when Erika Kayne joined Ray Jr on stage to perform several songs, including their hit She Said.

Check out a clip of the performance below and be sure to visit the recap of the entire show just below that!

