The Bijou Star Files: Pres. Biden Says The UFO’s Aren’t UFO’s

PRES. BIDEN WE DON’T KNOW WHAT THOSE UFOS WERE …But I Have A Theory

President Biden has finally addressed the spate of UFOs that caused enough alarm that we shot 4 of them down, and although the government doesn’t know what they are, he has a theory. Read More

72-Year-Old Sentenced After Stealing $574K From Church, Used Funds For Vacations & Gambling

A 72-year-old woman in Indiana has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling nearly $574,000 from her church! Read More

CHLOE BAILEY FANS PISSED ABOUT CHRIS BROWN COLLAB… Even Beyonce’s Catching Heat for It!!!

Chloe Bailey’s second single from her upcoming debut solo album has her fans heated, and not in a good way — they’re infuriated she’s included Chris Brown as the featured guest…Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES HANDED OFF TROPHY TO FAN AT PARADE… Whoops!!!

Patrick Mahomes may have needed to slow down on the Coors Lights just a tad during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday … because he passed off the Lombardi Trophy to a fan — and then obliviously left it!! Read More

DON LEMON SAYS NIKKI HALEY’S NOT IN ‘HER PRIME’… No Woman in Her 50s Is!!!

Don Lemon’s clearly feeling the heat, he just tweeted, “The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.” Read More

DRAKE THIS CONVO IS TOO SEXY FOR ME!!! Hangs Up on iShowSpeed

YouTuber iShowSpeed’s dream of snagging Drake on his live stream finally came true — but it was very quickly shattered when he laid on the schmooze a little too thick for Drake’s liking. Read More

RIHANNA Dropped Over Half a Mil …ON DESERT PALACE RENTAL FOR SB LVII!!!

Rihanna tends to live in luxury wherever she goes — and her week in Arizona preparing for the Super Bowl was no different, ’cause she spared no expense for her desert hideout. Read More

EL PASO MASS SHOOTING 1 DEAD, 3 INJURED IN TEXAS MALL …Frantic Shoppers Run For Cover

Two gunmen killed one person and wounded three others Wednesday night during a mass shooting at a Texas mall … and video captured the chaos as it unfolded. Read More

Missy Elliott Demands For Today’s Female Rappers To Recognize Impact Of Earlier Trailblazers

Missy Elliott is speaking on the contributions that women have made to the rap game, and she people to know that these rappers’ contributions helped pave the way for today’s female hip-hop stars. Read More

