The Bijou Star Files: Stay Out Of Megan Fox’s MGK Business

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 20, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Megan Fox Shuts Down Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox returned to Instagram to basically tell everyone to stay out of her personal business — and to publicly deny any alleged cheating on Machine Gun Kelly’s part. Read More

Pink Responds After She’s Accused of ‘Shading’ Christina Aguilera with ‘Lady Marmalade’ Comments

Pink is frustrated after going viral for allegedly “shading” Christina Aguilera in a recent interview. Read More

Rihanna’s Dad Found Out About Baby No. 2 During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty says that he found out the singer was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky the same way the rest of us did — while watching the Super Bowl halftime show. Read More

ALEC BALDWIN WINS CRITICAL BATTLE IN ‘RUST’ CASE … D.A. Drops Gun Enhancement Charge

The Santa Fe County D.A. has gotta be a little embarrassed today … dropping a key charge against Alec Baldwin that now means even if convicted he might not spend any time behind bars. Read More

DON LEMON ‘DAY OFF’ GETS SPLIT SECOND MENTION On Heels of Sexist Remark

Don Lemon‘s absence from the “CNN This Morning” desk nearly got lost in the sauce at the top of the show Monday … which could be additional writing on the wall for his time at the network. Read More

