Will Smith Posts TikTok Video With A Oscar Crack

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12, 2023 with the promise that their will be no surprises this year after Will Smith caused a major controversy when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith has pretty much ignored the incident that has gotten him banned from the Oscars, after apologizing for what happened.

Until now.

Will Smith it appears has taken to TikTok posting a video, poking a little jokey joke at the Oscar incident.

In the video Will Smith is listening to TikTok user @missmoneyworking in another video explaining that inanimate objects can tell you what they think of you.

“Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you? So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition. You can ask your car what it thinks of you. You can even ask money what it thinks of you.”

Then Will Smith pops out the Oscar trophy.

The question is…is it too soon or nah?

Take a look at Will Smith’s video below and give us your thoughts.