The Bijou Star Files: He Won’t Do It For The Gram, Is It A Red Flag?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 23, 2023:

Red Flag! TikToker Uncovers Cheating After Boyfriend Resisted Being Posted Online (WATCH)

A woman recently shared a three-part video in which she detailed how a social media-based red flag led her to end her one-year relationship. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN EX-HOUSEHOLD ASSISTANT SUES …Khloe Calls BS

Khloe Kardashian allegedly canned one of her former household assistants after he suffered a knee injury, and now he’s suing … but Khloe’s attorney is calling BS. Read More

CHINESE SPY BALLOON BIRDSEYE VIEW FROM U.S. SPY PLANE …Day Before Shoot Down

A U.S. Air Force pilot has a unique keepsake from the Chinese spy balloon crisis — a selfie snapped with the device in the background … before it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean. Read More

PETE BUTTIGIEG DON’T ASK ME ABOUT EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DISASTER …I’m On Personal Time

Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had a weirdly tense and terse reaction when a reporter asked him about the residents suffering in the wake of the East Palestine train disaster, refusing to answer questions, saying he was on “personal time.” Read More

‘INTERVENTION’ STAR KEN SEELEY BRITNEY SPEARS NEEDS SERIOUS HELP… Worried for Her Life

Interventionist Ken Seeley is urging all the folks in Britney Spears‘ inner circle to get on the same page and get her some help … saying if she continues to spiral, it could cost her her life. Read More

BOXING STAR CONOR BENN CLEARED OF DOPING… I Ate Too Many Eggs!!!

Here’s a new one — boxing star Conor Benn has been cleared of doping allegations stemming from failed drug tests last year … after officials determined the popped sample was due to eating too many eggs!! Read More

‘RUST’ PRODUCTION MOVING TO MONTANA… Church Similar To Where Shooting Happened

The production company behind “Rust” has found a new place to call home outside of New Mexico … with a church that looks incredibly similar to the one cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in. Read More

WENDY WILLIAMS TALKS WEIGHT LOSS, HEALTH BATTLE …I’m a ‘Pretty’ 138 Lbs.

Wendy Williams has a little health update for her fans … something she’s clearly celebrating amid years of battling multiple ailments. Read More

DON LEMON Final Warning by CNN …ONE MORE SCREW UP AND HE’S OUT

Don Lemon is on thin ice at CNN — although he’s being welcomed back for now, TMZ has learned he’s a strike away from getting the boot permanently, and he knows it. Read More

REV. ROBERT W. LEE SLAMS MTG CALL FOR ‘NATIONAL DIVORCE’… You’re a Traitor!!!

One of the descendants of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is blasting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for suggesting red and blue states separate … telling us her idea is “nothing short of treason.” Read More

DWIGHT HOWARD EJECTED AFTER WILD SKIRMISH… In Taiwan League Game

Former NBA star Dwight Howard was ejected from a Taiwan basketball league game over the weekend … after members from both teams got into a wild skirmish on the court. Read More

STARBUCKS OLIVE OIL WITH YOUR PRETENTIOUS COFFEE ORDER???Because … 🤷🏽‍♂️

Starbucks baristas must be gluttons for punishment — because taking orders for things like a venti shaken double espresso oat milk macchiato with extra brown sugar and extra whip isn’t painful enough, they’re adding a new option … olive oil! Read More

Black History Month Spotlight: Howard University Makes Strides With Only All-Black College Swim Team In U.S.

Howard University may already be known as “the Harvard of HBCUs,” but we’re taking a moment to highlight another noteworthy title: the home of our nation’s only all-Black college swim team! Read More

Tommie Lee Apologizes To Chris Brown And Ammika Harris For Comments About Aeko: ‘That’s Not My Character’

Tommie Lee took the opportunity at a Wednesday (Feb. 22) press conference to apologize to Chris Brown and Ammika Harris for her offensive remarks about their son Aeko. Read More

Video Shows New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals’ Chris Lammons In Elevator Brawl

Surveillance video shows New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati Bengals’ cornerback Chris Lammons involved in a violent elevator brawl in Las Vegas during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl weekend. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Ben Stein Expressing How Much He Misses The Old Aunt Jemima Syrup Bottle Design

Actor Ben Stein became a topic of discussion after a video showed him expressing how much he misses the old Aunt Jemima syrup bottle design. As previously reported, back in 2021 the name and design was changed due to racial stereotypes… Read More

Jess Hilarious Says Master P Owes Her $15K For Unpaid Skit In Comedy Film

Jess Hilarious is accusing Master P of skipping out on paying her for her work in the comedy film I Got The Hook-Up 2. Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Opens Up About Kidney Biopsy & Stage 3 Lupus Battle

Cori Broadus, the only daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, is continuing to update fans about her battle with lupus. And recently took to Instagram to share that she underwent a kidney biopsy. Read More

‘The Heat Is In The Hat’: Basketball Star Brandon Miller Allegedly Supplied Friend Gun Used To Kill Jamea Jonae Harris, Won’t Be Charged

According to law enforcement testimony at the preliminary hearing for the capital murder charges against Darius Miles and Michael “Buzz” Davis, Alabama’s freshman basketball star Brandon Miller brought the gun used to kill 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris after his friend Darius texted and asked him to do so. Read More

Pooh Shiesty Reportedly May Have To Pay $1.1M In Restitution For 2020 Shooting

Memphis-bred rapper Pooh Shiesty may be looking at a hefty restitution bill regarding a 2020 shooting that left two men injured. Read More

Florida Bill Could Prohibit Dogs From Sticking Heads Out Car Windows

A new bill in Florida could lead to a ban on dogs sticking their head out of car windows. Read More

Malcolm-Jamal Warner on The Cosby Show’s Legacy: “The Show Shed Light on Previously Ignored Black Middle Class Families”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is addressing how he feels about The Cosby Show’s impact on the industry more than 30 years after airing. Read More

New Dangerous “Zombie Drug” Xylazine Making its Rounds in Philly and Los Angeles

A new dangerous drug, Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” has hit the stress of Philadelphia and Los Angeles, and the side effect can include rotting the user’s skin. Read More

Man Jailed After Eating Chips Stolen By Angry Customer

A Memphis, Tennessee, man was jailed after eating two bags of chips that someone else stole from a convenience store. Read More

Lizzo Plays a ‘Sesame Street’ Flute Made Out of Cookies for Elmo … Before You Know Who Eats It [Video]

Lizzo is ‘100% that b*tch,” and as such, the Grammy Award winner has no difficulty in commanding attention in any room she steps into or stage she performs on. Read More

LisaRaye McCoy Found Out About Sister Da Brat’s Pregnancy Online, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Responds

LisaRaye McCoy shared some surprising information about a pregnancy announcement concerning her sister. Read More

Man Claiming To Be LL Cool J’s ‘Hidden’ Biological Son Says The Rapper Blocks Him

Over the weekend, a video began to circulate of a young artist by the name of LoveBenJi saying that he is the “hidden” son of Hip Hop pioneer LL Cool J, but he only knows his dad as James Todd Smith. Read More

LL Cool J Cancels Comeback Album Over Bad Quality: Not Dropping It

It looks like LL Cool J has had a change of heart. Read More

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is ‘Telling Everyone’ Foreclosure on Georgia Mansion Is ‘a Misunderstanding’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is trying to convince those around her that the the foreclosure of her Georgia home is “a misunderstanding.” Read More

Pilot Thought Instructor Was ‘Just Pretending’ When He Had a Died Mid-Takeoff

A pilot thought his flight instructor was pretending when he suffered a heart attack mid-takeoff last year. Read More

Beyoncé’s Former Choreographer Says Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Was The Best

Beyoncé’s former choreographer, Frank Gatson, has gone on record calling Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance the best that he’s ever seen. Read More

FLORIDA TV REPORTER BREAKS DOWN DURING LIVE REPORT ON SHOOTING …Reveals Journalist Was Murdered

A Florida TV journalist broke down in tears live on camera while covering a mass shooting that claimed the life of one of her colleagues. Read More

