The Bijou Star Files: Missy Elliott and Timbaland Reuniting!?

Missy Elliott and Timbaland Tease An Official Reunion
Recently, Missy Elliott took to her Instagram Stories to connect with Timbaland, stating, “it’s go time” in regard to creating new music. Read More
VANESSA BRYANT CRASH LAWSUIT SCORES NEARLY $30M FROM L.A. COUNTY
Vanessa Bryant just received a heck of a lot more money from L.A. County after her initial $15 million win last year … another $13 mil or so, in fact, which now accounts for her kids. Read More
ALLEGED MUTILATION MURDERER LAWYER QUITS After Courtroom Attack
The woman accused of beheading her boyfriend who attacked her lawyer in court two weeks ago has a new attorney representing her now … go figure. Read More
NFL STAR TAYLOR LEWAN TITANS DROPPED MY STUFF ON MY PORCH… Savage Parting Gift
The Tennessee Titans appear to be giving Taylor Lewan the ex treatment after releasing him last week — the 9-year vet says the team savagely dropped off his football equipment on his front porch. Read More
G HERBO TAKES ON BIRTH SIMULATOR …Nails Delivery Room Screams!!!
G Herbo got a taste of what it took to bring his 3 kids into the world by messing around with a birth simulator and taking things to the max … his internal organs be damned!!! Read More
PETE DAVIDSON, ICE SPICE FAKE DATING RUMOR GOES VIRAL… Twitter Goes Berserk!
The internet has practically burst into flames after a fake dating rumor was seemingly made as a joke — one that pinned Pete Davidson and Ice Spice as an item. Read More
‘Euphoria’ Fans Discuss Zendaya Allegedly Earning Close To $1M Per Episode For Season 3
Zendaya is causing a stir online over her alleged record-breaking salary. Read More
Alabama Man Charged After Reporting His Own Bomb Threat At Georgia Shopping Center, Police Say
An Alabama man was arrested on Saturday after police say he reported a bomb in his own truck. Read More
Arizona Investigation Uncovers 4.5 MILLION Fentanyl Pills & 3,000 Pounds Of Meth
On the heels of a three-year investigation, authorities in Arizona have announced that they’ve seized thousands of pounds of methamphetamine, as well as 4.5 million fentanyl-laced pills. Read More
Tessa Thompson Says ‘Creed III’ Co-Star Michael B. Jordan Is Her ‘Longest Relationship’
Tessa Thompson has range. The actor has successfully tackled roles in Marvel’s Thor and Avengersfilms, in romance films like Sylvie’s Love, dramas like Passing, and in sci-fi shows like Westworld. Read More
Judge Postpones Tory Lanez Sentencing Date in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
As expected, Tory Lanez’s sentencing in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case has been postponed. Read More
Sean Kingston Gets Sued for $912K After Failing To Make Payments on Two Designer Watches
Singer Sean Kingston is being sued for $912k for allegedly not paying for two designer watches. Read More
Biden Administration Gives U.S. Agencies 30 Days to Purge TikTok from Federal Devices
The Office of Management and Budget Director announced Monday that federal agencies would have 30 days to remove the TikTok app from all federal devices. Read More
Former NFL Player Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out Against Six Month Jail Sentence He Received for Abusing Her, Believes He’s Changed Following Therapy [Video]
Former NFL player Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Evans claims therapy has helped him turn his life around after he attacked her twice in 2021. Read More
Balenciaga Wants You To Buy $8,350 Clogs
Balenciaga isn’t new to outlandish ideas and designs; they did a trash bag purse and destroyed sneakers mimicking a homeless person’s lifestyle. Read More
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched ‘How to Be a Serial Killer’
Nearly a year after Felicia Johnson was reported missing, the California woman’s possibly dismembered remains were found in Texas — and the man suspected of killing her is still on the run. Read More
TJ Jackson Disses Aunt Janet Jackson’s ‘Overly Sexualized’ Shows, Says They’re ‘Degrading’
Janet Jackson’s nephew, TJ Jackson, shared that he “never liked” his aunt’s “over sexualized” performances. Read More
UPS Workers Among Those Arrested After Allegedly Moving Cocaine Through Packages
Two UPS workers in Texas have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after being accused of moving cocaine through their delivery parcels. Read More
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Trying to Save Relationship With Daily Therapy
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox haven’t called it quits yet but they are facing problems in their relationship.Read More
Blueface Addresses Why He Doesn’t Want Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Around Rick Ross & Lil Baby: ‘It’s Not Gone Be Real Networking […] It’s Different When It’s Females
Blueface is letting it be known why he doesn’t want his girlfriend Chrisean Rocknetworking with rappers like Rick Ross and Lil Baby to advance her music career. Read More
Ellen Pompeo’s Exit From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Reportedly Being Celebrated By Castmates: No One Will Miss Her
Rumor has it that TV star Ellen Pompeo isn’t the greatest co-worker. Read More
Malaysia Pargo Leaving ‘Basketball Wives’ After 10 Years: I Don’t Care How Much Of A Dollar Amount Is Behind It, You Have To Stand Up For Yourself
Sad news for “Basketball Wives” fans. Read More
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Massillon native, ousted in bid for 2nd term
Lightfoot, the first Black female mayor in the city’s history, finished third in the nonpartisan primary behind Paul Vallas and Ben Johnson. Read More
Here's Where to Find the Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
Watch Joe Little Give Vintage Performance at 216 Day in Cleveland!
