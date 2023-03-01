The Bijou Star Files: Missy Elliott and Timbaland Reuniting!?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 1, 2023:

Missy Elliott and Timbaland Tease An Official Reunion

Recently, Missy Elliott took to her Instagram Stories to connect with Timbaland, stating, “it’s go time” in regard to creating new music. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT CRASH LAWSUIT SCORES NEARLY $30M FROM L.A. COUNTY

Vanessa Bryant just received a heck of a lot more money from L.A. County after her initial $15 million win last year … another $13 mil or so, in fact, which now accounts for her kids. Read More

ALLEGED MUTILATION MURDERER LAWYER QUITS After Courtroom Attack

The woman accused of beheading her boyfriend who attacked her lawyer in court two weeks ago has a new attorney representing her now … go figure. Read More

NFL STAR TAYLOR LEWAN TITANS DROPPED MY STUFF ON MY PORCH… Savage Parting Gift

The Tennessee Titans appear to be giving Taylor Lewan the ex treatment after releasing him last week — the 9-year vet says the team savagely dropped off his football equipment on his front porch. Read More

G HERBO TAKES ON BIRTH SIMULATOR …Nails Delivery Room Screams!!!

G Herbo got a taste of what it took to bring his 3 kids into the world by messing around with a birth simulator and taking things to the max … his internal organs be damned!!! Read More

PETE DAVIDSON, ICE SPICE FAKE DATING RUMOR GOES VIRAL… Twitter Goes Berserk!

The internet has practically burst into flames after a fake dating rumor was seemingly made as a joke — one that pinned Pete Davidson and Ice Spice as an item. Read More

‘Euphoria’ Fans Discuss Zendaya Allegedly Earning Close To $1M Per Episode For Season 3

Zendaya is causing a stir online over her alleged record-breaking salary. Read More

Alabama Man Charged After Reporting His Own Bomb Threat At Georgia Shopping Center, Police Say

An Alabama man was arrested on Saturday after police say he reported a bomb in his own truck. Read More

Arizona Investigation Uncovers 4.5 MILLION Fentanyl Pills & 3,000 Pounds Of Meth

On the heels of a three-year investigation, authorities in Arizona have announced that they’ve seized thousands of pounds of methamphetamine, as well as 4.5 million fentanyl-laced pills. Read More

Tessa Thompson Says ‘Creed III’ Co-Star Michael B. Jordan Is Her ‘Longest Relationship’

Tessa Thompson has range. The actor has successfully tackled roles in Marvel’s Thor and Avengersfilms, in romance films like Sylvie’s Love, dramas like Passing, and in sci-fi shows like Westworld. Read More

Judge Postpones Tory Lanez Sentencing Date in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

As expected, Tory Lanez’s sentencing in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case has been postponed. Read More

Sean Kingston Gets Sued for $912K After Failing To Make Payments on Two Designer Watches

Singer Sean Kingston is being sued for $912k for allegedly not paying for two designer watches. Read More

Biden Administration Gives U.S. Agencies 30 Days to Purge TikTok from Federal Devices

The Office of Management and Budget Director announced Monday that federal agencies would have 30 days to remove the TikTok app from all federal devices. Read More

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out Against Six Month Jail Sentence He Received for Abusing Her, Believes He’s Changed Following Therapy [Video]

Former NFL player Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Evans claims therapy has helped him turn his life around after he attacked her twice in 2021. Read More

Balenciaga Wants You To Buy $8,350 Clogs

Balenciaga isn’t new to outlandish ideas and designs; they did a trash bag purse and destroyed sneakers mimicking a homeless person’s lifestyle. Read More

Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched ‘How to Be a Serial Killer’

Nearly a year after Felicia Johnson was reported missing, the California woman’s possibly dismembered remains were found in Texas — and the man suspected of killing her is still on the run. Read More

TJ Jackson Disses Aunt Janet Jackson’s ‘Overly Sexualized’ Shows, Says They’re ‘Degrading’

Janet Jackson’s nephew, TJ Jackson, shared that he “never liked” his aunt’s “over sexualized” performances. Read More

UPS Workers Among Those Arrested After Allegedly Moving Cocaine Through Packages

Two UPS workers in Texas have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after being accused of moving cocaine through their delivery parcels. Read More

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Trying to Save Relationship With Daily Therapy

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox haven’t called it quits yet but they are facing problems in their relationship.Read More

Blueface Addresses Why He Doesn’t Want Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Around Rick Ross & Lil Baby: ‘It’s Not Gone Be Real Networking […] It’s Different When It’s Females

Blueface is letting it be known why he doesn’t want his girlfriend Chrisean Rocknetworking with rappers like Rick Ross and Lil Baby to advance her music career. Read More

Ellen Pompeo’s Exit From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Reportedly Being Celebrated By Castmates: No One Will Miss Her

Rumor has it that TV star Ellen Pompeo isn’t the greatest co-worker. Read More

Malaysia Pargo Leaving ‘Basketball Wives’ After 10 Years: I Don’t Care How Much Of A Dollar Amount Is Behind It, You Have To Stand Up For Yourself

Sad news for “Basketball Wives” fans. Read More

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Massillon native, ousted in bid for 2nd term

Lightfoot, the first Black female mayor in the city’s history, finished third in the nonpartisan primary behind Paul Vallas and Ben Johnson. Read More

