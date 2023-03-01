New Docuseries Alert: ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax’

CLOSE

Move over Lifetime, Fox Nation has got next with a new docuseries that is sure to capture viewers ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax’.

We all remember how ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ on Lifetime turned out. The Pied Piper of R&B, R. Kelly, lost his freedom in what looks like for the rest of his natural life. The question now will ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax’ have the same effect on fallen from grace FOX ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett who is right now free after being found guilty five felony counts that stemmed from Smollett who alleged back in 2019 that he was attacked on a Chicago street by two men who were said to have shouted “this is MAGA country” while beating and putting a noose around his neck.

Fox Nation says the docuseries ‘Jussie Smollett: Anatomy Of A Hoax’. “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.”

The five-part docuseries “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax” is set to premiere March 13, 2023 on FOX Nation.