Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s Race To Divorce Court

If you want to insure your marriage will end up in divorce court, join a reality show.

When Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman entered into the world of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on television their marriage was put to the paces. The whole trust issue was an incident reality television issue not to mention the Ralph Pittman having to be presented to the court of RHOA opinion along with the jury of the other housewives.

Well it took two season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta now Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, parents of 3, are head to divorce court, after 10 years of marriage.

Ironically the initial news was that Ralph Pittman, the man who went ghost on Drew on a trip to Florida, had filed stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Ralph — who says he and Drew separated on Feb. 19 of this year — makes it clear he wants joint physical and legal custody of their 7-year-old son Machai and 5-year-old daughter Aniya.

Ralph also doesn’t want to pay spousal support, and wants his two cars back.

The news of the divorce wasn’t shocking to RHOA fans but the fact that Ralph filed is what had everyone tripping. Then news dropped that there was a race to divorce filing and Drew Sidora who tore her meniscus on a race track last season won the race to court.

The tea is now that allegedly Drew Sidora filled for divorce 61 minutes before Ralph in Georgia. Drew Sidora was on the same page that the marriage is irretrievably broken, however “reserves the right to add additional ground for divorce” if they can’t reach an amicable settlement.

