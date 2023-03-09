Tyre Nichols Case: More Videos, More Firings [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

If what we witnessed on bodycams in February wasn’t enough when 5 Memphis police officers basically beat Tyre Nichols to death back in January.

Five former Memphis police officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were terminated by the department on January 21. Each faces several charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Todays news is more than 20 hours of new video was set to be released relating to the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols. The footage, due to be released by the Memphis Police Department on Wednesday, was blocked by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. This new information comes as officials reveal that a seventh Memphis police officer has now been fired.

The identity of the officer who retired, and the three others who are suspended, is unknown.

Take a look at the video below