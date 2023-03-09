Former CAV Shawn Kemp Arrested Following A Drive-By Shooting

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Former Seattle Supersonic and Cleveland Cavalier, Shawn Kemp, has been arrested and charged with a felony following a drive-by shooting in the state of Washington.

According to a report 53 year old Shawn Kemp was arrested after police responded to a shots fired call that involved two vehicles near Tacoma Mall. One of the drivers had fired several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle before the “victim vehicle” fled the area. Shawn Kemp was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

According to sources close to Shawn Kemp allegedly he had property stolen from his car on Tuesday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday and when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him. He fired back in self-defense.

Shawn Kemp who now operates at least one cannabis shop in Seattle, was previously arrested twice in the early 2000s on drug charges, including marijuana possession.

Take a look at the video below