New Documentary: “Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster”

Remember the big dude that ate Subway sandwiches until he was a little dude, proclaiming that his Subway regimen helped him to loose 245lbs ? You know Jared the dude who’s weight loss journey led him to being a spokes person for Subway Sandwiches, and a commercial television star. Well it turned of that the happy go lucky Jared was a pretty scary dude behind the scenes, one that has been described as a perverse, power-drunk man who abused 14 minors.

Jared from Subway turned into scary Jarry.

In 2006 mother of two, suspected Jared Fogle of deviant behavior and thought if she befriended him and recorded their phone calls, she might obtain evidence she could take to the FBI.

During their chats, he told her he found minors attractive because “They just have such nice, pure bodies.” He said being with someone 9 or 10 would be “really hot.”

Jared Fogle, aka “The Subway Guy,” became a daytime talk show visiting, motivational speaking giant after he blew up on Subway commercials, starting The Jared Foundation to combat childhood obesity and visited schools all over the country. Jared from Subway made appearances on South Park and on Saturday Night Live. Then in 2015, the bottom fell out after the FBI raided Jared Fogle’s home in connection with the arrest of Russell C. Taylor, the longtime executive director of his foundation, on child pornography charges. Jared Fogle Fogle was then sentenced on November 9, 2015, to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count apiece of possessing child pornography and traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor.

Now there is a 3 episode documentary titled “Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster” streaming on InvestigationDiscovery.com or On Demand

