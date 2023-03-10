The Bijou Star Files: Shannon Sharpe Dropped An F-Bomb On Air

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 10, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

SHANNON SHARPE DROPS F-BOMB LIVE ON ‘UNDISPUTED’… ‘Oops, Sorry!!!’

Shannon Sharpe is a man of many words … but the NFL legend dropped one you definitely can’t say while on live television on Thursday — accidentally muttering the F-word!!! Read More

SHAWN KEMP ATTORNEY Parking Lot Shooting …’REASONABLE AND LEGALLY JUSTIFIED’

Shawn Kemp‘s attorney just released a statement on the ex-NBA star’s arrest … saying his actions were “reasonable and legally justified” when he fired a gun in a shopping mall parking lot — alleging thieves opened fire on him first. Read More

‘COCAINE CAT’ WILD AFRICAN CAT LOVES THE COCO!!!Tests Positive for Cocaine in Ohio

The “Cocaine Bear” has company — a wild big cat found and captured far from its natural habitat of Africa … has cocaine in its system!!! Read More

GLORILLA & FINESSE2TYMES 3RD VICTIM DEAD From Concert Stampede

A third concertgoer has died following the massive confusion after GloRilla and Finesse2tymes‘ recent show in Rochester, NY … and, it now appears that will be the venue’s last event ever. Read More

SEN. MARK WARNER Sorry, TikTokers …WE’RE PUTTING NAT’L SECURITY OVER LIKES

TikTok users worried the U.S. government is gearing up to ban the platform might have good reason to feel that way … according to the U.S. Senator spearheading those efforts. Read More

JOE MIXON SISTER NAMED AS SUSPECT IN SHOOTING INCIDENT… At NFL Star’s Home

Shalonda Mixon — the sister of Joe Mixon — has been named as a suspect along with one other in the shooting incident at the NFL star’s home earlier this week … this according to new police documents, Read More

YGBDAY BASH PAINTS TOWN RED …With Saweetie, Mustard &, Travis!!!

YG had his famous rap friends dress to the nines in red, his favorite color, as he celebrated his 33rd birthday last night … and had no issues dancing the night away. Read More

ALEX MURDAUGH PRISON FEARS HE’S A TARGET FOR INMATES… Due to Infamy of Case

Alex Murdaugh is being held in the most secure area of a South Carolina prison … and it’s all because other inmates might wanna take him down a few notches due to his notoriety. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CONFRONTS JAKE PAUL IN MIAMI… Incident On Video

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul came face-to-face in Miami after the Heat game Wednesday night … the legendary boxer and a group of men confronted the Problem Child — before JP booked it from the area. Read More

SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL TRIPPED AT D.C. HOTEL, RUSHED TO HOSPITAL …Suffered Concussion

Mitch McConnell‘s spokesperson David Popp told CNBC he is being treated for a concussion and will remain in the hospital for a few more days of observation. Read More

SNOOP DOGG IT’S GONNA BE A DOGG DAY AFTERNOON IN HOUSTON!!!…. Weatherman Raps Snoop Lyrics

A Texas meteorologist used Snoop Dogg‘s lyrics to serve up a TV weather report … and he won major props from the hip hop legend himself! Read More

ALEXANDER EDWARDS I LOVE CHER’S KIDS …She’s Amazing Too!!!

Cher and Alexander Edwards are getting involved with each other’s kids … another sign the singer and her music executive fiancé are serious about their relationship. Read More

Kevin Durant Injured During Warmups, MRI To Reveal If He’ll Be Benched For Remainder Of Regular NBA Season

Only a month into his tenure on the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant has suffered an ankle injury, and there’s some speculation going around about what impact this may have. Read More

Bishop Lamor Whitehead Faces New Fed Charges, Allegedly ‘Fabricated Bank Records’ To Fund N.J. Mansion

Brooklyn’s controversial Bishop Lamor Whitehead is being charged with fraud once again. This time the allegation is tied to his New Jersey mansion, federal prosecutors charged in a new indictment Wednesday. Read More

6-Year-Old Student Who Struck Virginia Teacher Will Not Face Charges

The six-year-old student who shot a first-grade Virginia teacher on January 6 will reportedly not face charges, Read More

TikTok’s Chef Pii’s Infamous “Pink Sauce” Gets Revamped After Social Media Frenzy

Last year Miami-based Chef Pii unveiled her infamous Pink Sauce on TikTok, and had social media in a frenzy. Read More

CDC Investigates After Over 300 People Aboard Cruise Ship Exhibit Symptoms Including Vomiting and Diarrhea

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating after more than 300 people aboard a cruise ship fell ill with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea. Read More

Anthony Anderson & Cedric The Entertainer Are Launching A BBQ Brand & Documenting Every Step

Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer are teaming up for an all-new barbeque brand, and the journey will be televised. Read More

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Honored With Her Own Street In Miami-Dade Hometown [Video]

In the midst of celebrating Women’s History Month, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson returned to her childhood community in South Florida to commemorate her street renaming. Read More

Death Row Records’ Catalog Will Finally Return To Music Streaming Platforms Tonight

Snoop Dogg has partnered with former Apple executive Larry Jackson to release new solo albums and redistribute the Death Row Records catalog. Read More

Prosecutors Signal Criminal Charges for Trump Are Likely

A storm is a coming for Trump land. Read More

Beloved Georgia Bookstore Owner Found in Creek Was Allegedly Kidnapped, Killed by Employee She’d Dated

The beloved owner of a popular Atlanta-area bookstore was found dead in a creek — and one of her employees, a former boyfriend, has been accused of her kidnapping and murder.Read More

Tyrese Opens Up About Bad Reaction to Depression Medication, Falsely Claiming Will Smith Gave Him $5M, and Divorce [Video]

Tyrese is admittedly in a personal state of recovery. Read More

Remy Ma Shuts Down Theory That Civilians Can’t Be Snitches [Video]

Yet another Hip Hop figure has shared her thoughts on individuals cooperating with the government in criminal cases. Read More

Richard Williams Says He’ll ‘Always Stand By’ Will Smith [Video]

In a new interview, Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard, defended Will Smith for Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Read More

‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora Wants Estranged Husband Ralph Pittman To Pay For Any Debts He Incurred While Allegedly Cheating w/ Mistresses

Reality TV star Drew Sidora is making her divorce expectations perfectly clear. Read More

Mo’Nique Says She’s Still Awaiting A Public Apology From Oprah Winfrey After Years-Long Feud w/ The Talk Show Host

Actress/comedienne Mo’Nique has been making amends with a lot of old friends. Well, except for Oprah Winfrey. Read More

Idris Elba Says He’s ‘Absolutely’ Interested In Joining ‘Black Panther’ Franchise

Actor Idris Elba is letting his future role manifestations be known. Read More

Cardi B Shuts Down Reports That She & Megan Thee Stallion Have Asked To Star In A ‘B.A.P.S.’ Remake: ‘I Don’t Even Know Where That Rumor Even Came About’

OOPS! It looks like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion won’t be joining forces for a rendition of the classic film B.A.P.S. after all. Read More

JA MORANT INVESTIGATED BY COPS FOR ASSAULT After Alleged Confrontation With H.S. Student

Ja Morant was investigated by cops for assault after allegedly clashing with a high school student back in September, but the NBA star was never charged over the incident. Read More

