WZAK Exclusive: Kenya Brown Chats With Avery*Sunshine!

WZAK’s own Kenya Brown spent a few minutes in an exclusive WZAK interview with legendary American singer, songwriter, and pianist Avery*Sunshine!

While promoting an upcoming show in Cleveland (April 12th!) Avery*Sunshine spoke with Kenya about the origin of her stage name, how much she loves performing live music, and how she ended up in the ER after watching Frankie Beverly and Maze perform in The Land!

Check out the interview below, and don’t forget – you can catch Avery Sunshine performing live in Cleveland’s Music Box on Wednesday, April 12th!