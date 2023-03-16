College Student Shoves Woman’s Wheelchair Downstairs in Disturbing Video

A college student and son of a former NHL player in Erie, Pennsylvania was caught on video pushing a disabled woman’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs while she was in the bathroom. The student has been suspended by his school’s hockey team.
Carson Briere is a junior and hockey player at Mercyhurst University. He’s the son of Daniel Briere, a former professional hockey player and current interim general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers.
In a statement shared on his social media, Briere said: “I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”
From FOX 8:
In the video, which was captured just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Briere and two other men are seen surrounding the empty wheelchair, which was said to be left at the top of a staircase at Sullivan’s after its owner was carried to the pub’s downstairs bathrooms. Briere then sits in the unoccupied wheelchair before getting up and pushing it down the stairs.
Following the incident, an employee at Sullivan’s Irish Pub said he threw Briere out of the bar.
To finish the initial report from FOX 8, [click here].
The athletic department has stated that Briere is on indefinite suspension. Here’s to hoping he realizes how disgusting his actions were, and hopefully, he can make the proper adjustments in his life and thinking processes moving forward.
