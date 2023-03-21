The Bijou Star Files: Are They Afraid To Arrest Trump?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 21, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
STORMY DANIELS INFLUX OF THREATS OVER TRUMP CASE …Taking Safety Precautions
Stormy Daniels is feeling the effects of Donald Trump‘s possible looming arrest … we’re told her life is being threatened, so she’s beefing up her security. Read More
Police surround NY Courthouse, DC Capitol in case of Trump arrest
Police in major US cities are preparing for potential unrest in case ex-President Donald Trump is arrested this week as part of a hush-money inquiry. Read More
JA MORANT Returns To Grizzlies …COACH HOPEFUL STAR PLAYS WEDNESDAY
Ja Morant is officially back with the Grizzlies following his gun video suspension … and his head coach said if everything goes according to plan, the superstar will suit up for Memphis as early as Wednesday. Read More
CHLOE BAILEY ‘Grown-Ish’ Costar Trevor Jackson SUPPORTS ‘SWARM’ SEX SCENE!!!
Chloe Bailey fans are upset over her spicy sex scene with Damson Idris in Donald Glover‘s new series “Swarm” … but her “Grown-ish” costar Trevor Jackson is advising she simply block out all that noise. Read More
GISELE & JIU-JITSU INSTRUCTOR ENJOY BEACH DAY IN COSTA RICA
Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor clearly have a thing for Costa Rica, but the same can’t be said for jiu-jitsu — they’re still there together, having all kinds of fun minus the martial arts. Read More
XXXTENTACION 3 MEN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER
The 3 men accused of killing XXXTentaction have just been found guilty of murder in the 2018 shooting. Read More
L.A. MARATHON PODCAST HOST SMOKES JOINTS WHILE RUNNING …Finishes the Race!!!
One dude crossed the finish line in this year’s L.A. Marathon with a pretty impressive feat, but he wasn’t on a runner’s high — he was just high. Read More
RICK ROSS MY PET BISON MEAN NO HARM!!! Feed ‘Em Fruits & Veggies
Rick Ross is grateful one of his neighbors is pointing out he has a problem with stray pets … a few of his cattle and bison are roaming a little too freely. Read More
SHAQUILLE O’NEAL UNDERGOES HIP SURGERY… On The Mend
Shaquille O’Neal sparked concern after sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Sunday … Read More
Fredo Bang Speculated To Be In Polyamorous Relationship With Married Mothers Of His Son, Rapper Says He’s Single
Thanks to a new upload, the speculation surrounding Fredo Bang’s relationship with the married mothers of his son has really amped up! Read More
NYC Man Attacked By Armed Neighbors In Broad Daylight, Allegedly Over Parking Spot Dispute
A man and a woman were recently caught on video attacking their neighbor during a dispute over a parking spot. Read More
R&Beef: Tamar Braxton Pops Off After Accusing Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Of Threatening Her
Tamar Braxton recently revealed that she has a conflict with Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, and the situation continues to pop off online! Read More
D.L. Hughley’s Eldest Daughter Opens Up About Mending ‘Tumultuous’ Relationship With Her Father
D.L. Hughley’s eldest daughter Ryan Shepard is opening up about her “tumultuous” relationship with her father. As well as how the two moved past their challenges and mended their bond. Read More
Nick Cannon Says Committing To One Woman, Including One Of His Six Co-Parents, Would Be A ‘Disservice’ To His Family
Nick Cannon describes himself as a “fearless romantic” who loves love. But, the mogul isn’t looking to settle down with any woman, including the six who gave birth to his 12 children. Read More
President Of Mexico Blames U.S. Fentanyl Crisis On Lack Of ‘Hugs & Embraces’ Among Families
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, is speaking on the fentanyl crisis that continues to sweep across the United States, and he says the blame lies squarely on a lack of “hugs and embraces” among families. Read More
Chilli Clarifies Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence’s Comment About Them ‘Trying’ To Have Kids: ‘That’s Not What’s Happening’
Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is clarifying her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence’s previous statement about the couple actively trying to have kids together. Read More
Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé Jeremy Robinson Responds To His Ex’s Accusations: ‘I Want Everyone To Be Peaceful’
Jeremy Robinson wants to keep the peace between his fiancée Tamar Braxton and the four mothers of his five children. Read More
French Montana Facing $50,000 Lawsuit Over Music Video Shooting in Florida
French Montana is facing a lawsuit over a shooting that took place when he and Rob49 filmed the video for “Igloo” in Florida earlier this year. Read More
GloRilla Shares Voicemail of Grandmother Saying Rapper Looks Like Rihanna
GloRilla shared a voicemail message left by her grandmother in which she suggested the “Tomorrow 2” rapper looks like Rihanna. Read More
Dollar Tree Takes Eggs Off Shelves Amid ‘Very High’ Price Climb
Dollar Tree has removed eggs from its shelves amid a price hike that’s seen the cost of the breakfast staple skyrocket over the past few months. Read More
Mario Chalmers Rips Former Teammate LeBron James, Says ‘Nobody Fears’ Him
Even after riding LeBron’s James’ coattails to two rings and four straight NBA Finals appearances, Mario Chalmers has decided to throw shade at his former teammate. Read More
Meteorologist Seen Collapsing on Live TV in Viral Footage ‘Doing OK’ After Hospital Release
A Los Angeles-area meteorologist seen in viral footage collapsing during a live broadcast says she’s now out of the hospital and “doing ok.” Read More
Blac Chyna Shows Off Face After Having Facial Fillers Removed
Blac Chyna is turning over a new leaf as she reverses her plastic surgery procedures one by one. Read More
Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey a ‘Gift From God’ While Recalling Their Relationship
Nick Cannon’s relationships have often made headlines, but Cannon admits nothing compares to his first love, Mariah Carey. Read More
$43,000 Gucci Bedazzled Teddy Bear Bag
Though designer Alessandro Michele exited Gucci, it doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on his one-of-kinds pieces. Try adding a silver crystal-encrusted teddy bear bag to your lineup. Read More
Georgia Prosecutors Contemplate Filing Racketeering and Conspiracy (RICO) Charges in Investigation of Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election Results for Trump
Bout to get hit with a RICO! Read More
Ludacris And His Daughter Are Launching A Satin Bonnet Collection Based on Their Popular Animated Netflix Series “Karma’s World”
Ludacris is enduring another business adventure, and it seems like it will truly be a hit. Read More
Mexico’s Extreme Dryness Could Impact Your Next Margarita Due to Potential Tequila Shortage
Over the past few years, extreme weather in Mexico has disrupted tequila crop production, which could affect consumers’ margarita consumption this summer. Read More
Coolio’s Estate Announces Posthumous Album “Long Live Coolio”
Coolio’s estate has announced the release of a posthumous album. Read More
17-Year-Old Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Murder of Uber Eats Driver
A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to killing a 31-year-old mother working as an Uber Eats driver as a side job to help support her three children. Read More
Family Matters: Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ronald Over Rights to ‘The Isley Brothers’ Trademark
File this under news that you hate to see. Read More
The Weeknd Has Settled The ‘Call Out My Name’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
Two musicians who sued The Weeknd claiming he’d stolen one of their songs say they have reached a settlement with the star to end the lawsuit. Read More
Coco Jones Mistook E-40 for Busta Rhymes: ‘I Was Mortified!’ [Video]
Everybody makes mistakes, and Coco Jones is no exception. The 25-year-old revealed an embarrassing moment where she mistook E-40 for Busta Rhymes at the Roc Nation Brunch. Read More
50 Cent’s $1 Billion ‘Power’ Lawsuit Might Be Heading To Mediation In New York City
50 Cent’, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is no stranger to filing and being on the receiving end of a civil lawsuit (see penis enhancement or former employee embezzlement lawsuits). Read More
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Celebrates Last Day On House Arrest After Serving One Year In Prison For $24 Million PPP Fraud: First [Thing] I’m Doing Is Hittin’ The Studio
Rapper Baby Blue is out of the “Big House” and ready to return to the booth! Read More
