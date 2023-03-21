The Bijou Star Files: Are They Afraid To Arrest Trump?

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 21, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

STORMY DANIELS INFLUX OF THREATS OVER TRUMP CASE …Taking Safety Precautions

Stormy Daniels is feeling the effects of Donald Trump‘s possible looming arrest … we’re told her life is being threatened, so she’s beefing up her security. Read More

Police surround NY Courthouse, DC Capitol in case of Trump arrest

Police in major US cities are preparing for potential unrest in case ex-President Donald Trump is arrested this week as part of a hush-money inquiry. Read More

JA MORANT Returns To Grizzlies …COACH HOPEFUL STAR PLAYS WEDNESDAY

Ja Morant is officially back with the Grizzlies following his gun video suspension … and his head coach said if everything goes according to plan, the superstar will suit up for Memphis as early as Wednesday. Read More

CHLOE BAILEY ‘Grown-Ish’ Costar Trevor Jackson SUPPORTS ‘SWARM’ SEX SCENE!!!

Chloe Bailey fans are upset over her spicy sex scene with Damson Idris in Donald Glover‘s new series “Swarm” … but her “Grown-ish” costar Trevor Jackson is advising she simply block out all that noise. Read More

GISELE & JIU-JITSU INSTRUCTOR ENJOY BEACH DAY IN COSTA RICA

Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor clearly have a thing for Costa Rica, but the same can’t be said for jiu-jitsu — they’re still there together, having all kinds of fun minus the martial arts. Read More

XXXTENTACION 3 MEN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER

The 3 men accused of killing XXXTentaction have just been found guilty of murder in the 2018 shooting. Read More

L.A. MARATHON PODCAST HOST SMOKES JOINTS WHILE RUNNING …Finishes the Race!!!

One dude crossed the finish line in this year’s L.A. Marathon with a pretty impressive feat, but he wasn’t on a runner’s high — he was just high. Read More

RICK ROSS MY PET BISON MEAN NO HARM!!! Feed ‘Em Fruits & Veggies

Rick Ross is grateful one of his neighbors is pointing out he has a problem with stray pets … a few of his cattle and bison are roaming a little too freely. Read More

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL UNDERGOES HIP SURGERY… On The Mend

Shaquille O’Neal sparked concern after sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Sunday … Read More

Fredo Bang Speculated To Be In Polyamorous Relationship With Married Mothers Of His Son, Rapper Says He’s Single

Thanks to a new upload, the speculation surrounding Fredo Bang’s relationship with the married mothers of his son has really amped up! Read More

NYC Man Attacked By Armed Neighbors In Broad Daylight, Allegedly Over Parking Spot Dispute

A man and a woman were recently caught on video attacking their neighbor during a dispute over a parking spot. Read More

R&Beef: Tamar Braxton Pops Off After Accusing Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Of Threatening Her

Tamar Braxton recently revealed that she has a conflict with Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, and the situation continues to pop off online! Read More

D.L. Hughley’s Eldest Daughter Opens Up About Mending ‘Tumultuous’ Relationship With Her Father

D.L. Hughley’s eldest daughter Ryan Shepard is opening up about her “tumultuous” relationship with her father. As well as how the two moved past their challenges and mended their bond. Read More

Nick Cannon Says Committing To One Woman, Including One Of His Six Co-Parents, Would Be A ‘Disservice’ To His Family

Nick Cannon describes himself as a “fearless romantic” who loves love. But, the mogul isn’t looking to settle down with any woman, including the six who gave birth to his 12 children. Read More

President Of Mexico Blames U.S. Fentanyl Crisis On Lack Of ‘Hugs & Embraces’ Among Families

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, is speaking on the fentanyl crisis that continues to sweep across the United States, and he says the blame lies squarely on a lack of “hugs and embraces” among families. Read More

Chilli Clarifies Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence’s Comment About Them ‘Trying’ To Have Kids: ‘That’s Not What’s Happening’

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is clarifying her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence’s previous statement about the couple actively trying to have kids together. Read More

Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé Jeremy Robinson Responds To His Ex’s Accusations: ‘I Want Everyone To Be Peaceful’

Jeremy Robinson wants to keep the peace between his fiancée Tamar Braxton and the four mothers of his five children. Read More

French Montana Facing $50,000 Lawsuit Over Music Video Shooting in Florida

French Montana is facing a lawsuit over a shooting that took place when he and Rob49 filmed the video for “Igloo” in Florida earlier this year. Read More

GloRilla Shares Voicemail of Grandmother Saying Rapper Looks Like Rihanna

GloRilla shared a voicemail message left by her grandmother in which she suggested the “Tomorrow 2” rapper looks like Rihanna. Read More

Dollar Tree Takes Eggs Off Shelves Amid ‘Very High’ Price Climb

Dollar Tree has removed eggs from its shelves amid a price hike that’s seen the cost of the breakfast staple skyrocket over the past few months. Read More

Mario Chalmers Rips Former Teammate LeBron James, Says ‘Nobody Fears’ Him

Even after riding LeBron’s James’ coattails to two rings and four straight NBA Finals appearances, Mario Chalmers has decided to throw shade at his former teammate. Read More

Meteorologist Seen Collapsing on Live TV in Viral Footage ‘Doing OK’ After Hospital Release

A Los Angeles-area meteorologist seen in viral footage collapsing during a live broadcast says she’s now out of the hospital and “doing ok.” Read More

Blac Chyna Shows Off Face After Having Facial Fillers Removed

Blac Chyna is turning over a new leaf as she reverses her plastic surgery procedures one by one. Read More

Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey a ‘Gift From God’ While Recalling Their Relationship

Nick Cannon’s relationships have often made headlines, but Cannon admits nothing compares to his first love, Mariah Carey. Read More

$43,000 Gucci Bedazzled Teddy Bear Bag

Though designer Alessandro Michele exited Gucci, it doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on his one-of-kinds pieces. Try adding a silver crystal-encrusted teddy bear bag to your lineup. Read More

Georgia Prosecutors Contemplate Filing Racketeering and Conspiracy (RICO) Charges in Investigation of Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election Results for Trump

Bout to get hit with a RICO! Read More

Ludacris And His Daughter Are Launching A Satin Bonnet Collection Based on Their Popular Animated Netflix Series “Karma’s World”

Ludacris is enduring another business adventure, and it seems like it will truly be a hit. Read More

Mexico’s Extreme Dryness Could Impact Your Next Margarita Due to Potential Tequila Shortage

Over the past few years, extreme weather in Mexico has disrupted tequila crop production, which could affect consumers’ margarita consumption this summer. Read More

Coolio’s Estate Announces Posthumous Album “Long Live Coolio”

Coolio’s estate has announced the release of a posthumous album. Read More

17-Year-Old Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Murder of Uber Eats Driver

A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to killing a 31-year-old mother working as an Uber Eats driver as a side job to help support her three children. Read More

Family Matters: Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ronald Over Rights to ‘The Isley Brothers’ Trademark

File this under news that you hate to see. Read More

The Weeknd Has Settled The ‘Call Out My Name’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Two musicians who sued The Weeknd claiming he’d stolen one of their songs say they have reached a settlement with the star to end the lawsuit. Read More

Coco Jones Mistook E-40 for Busta Rhymes: ‘I Was Mortified!’ [Video]

Everybody makes mistakes, and Coco Jones is no exception. The 25-year-old revealed an embarrassing moment where she mistook E-40 for Busta Rhymes at the Roc Nation Brunch. Read More

50 Cent’s $1 Billion ‘Power’ Lawsuit Might Be Heading To Mediation In New York City

50 Cent’, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is no stranger to filing and being on the receiving end of a civil lawsuit (see penis enhancement or former employee embezzlement lawsuits). Read More

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Celebrates Last Day On House Arrest After Serving One Year In Prison For $24 Million PPP Fraud: First [Thing] I’m Doing Is Hittin’ The Studio

Rapper Baby Blue is out of the “Big House” and ready to return to the booth! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com