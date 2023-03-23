Dad Chokes Daughter To Death On Facetime With Mom

Every parents nightmare is to have to bury their child. Every parents horror is to have their child’s life taken from them right in front of their eyes. A young mother is experiencing both those scenarios, what’s worse is allegedly the killer was her child’s father who done it while he was on Facetime with her.
Deontray Flanagan allegedly went into a Harris County Walmart store where a 2 year old’s mother worked around 10 a.m. Monday after picking up 2 year old Zevaya Marie Flanagan from daycare. After an argument Flanagan took the 2 year old, the mothers phone and demanded the mother give him her passcode or he was going to hurt the child.
“He just wanted my phone. He’s screaming at me telling me what is the passcode, tell me the passcode, or she’s going to get hurt; and I’m telling him the passcode over and over, but I guess it just wasn’t enough,”
Deontray Flanagan then allegedly Facetimed the mother, Kairsten Watson.
“Her face was just covered in blood. He hit her with something really hard, and then he called me on Facetime, and he showed me. He choked her on Facetime. I said, ‘Tray stop, that is your daughter, stop, she loves you.’ His exact words were you only love that man, you did this to her,”
2 year old Zevaya Marie Flanagan was taken to a hospital where she later died.
See the video below, read more here
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
BMF Fans Surprised By Yung Miami’s & Big Meech’s Appearance
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
New Documentary: “Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster”
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Three Dead Bodies Found 'Bound and Gagged' Near Akron
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex '4 Times a Night for 23 Years'