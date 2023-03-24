Blac Chyna Reborn Now Claiming Angela White

CLOSE

Blac Chyna originally rose to prominence in 2010 as the stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video for the song “Monster” by Kanye West. The former Miami King of Diamonds dancer, Blac Chyna, then went to war on social media to right a wrong and regain her royal spot at the throne with her king rapper Tyga, throwing daggers at his then new girl, 17-year-old Kylie Jenner. Tyga was her child’s father and Kylie was her BFF at the times sister. Blac Chyna turned actress started her family dream over, hooking up with Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares a child with. The Kardashians ended up dragging Chyna through court, her mother ends up tripping on social media for all sorts, things attached to Blac Chyna’s name seemed to be dark.

Then came the light.

It seems that Blac Chyna is wanting to start a new. She recently has had her filers removed, now she is sharing that on her birthday of May 11, 2022 she was reborn through Baptism and she is now ready to start her life over, letting going of Blac Chyna and embracing her birth name Angela White.

“God is Good ??” …“I am ready to get back to Angela [her birth name]. Blac Chyna is Blac Chyna and I feel like I’ve outgrown that and it’s time for a change.”

Now Ms. Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, is speaking with “Forbes Talks” to share her testimony about what made her change her life and what’s next.

