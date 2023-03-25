According to NBC4i, a woman has been charged after allegedly beating a man over the head with a paper towel holder.
Campbell police were called to a home on the 100 block of Jackson Street around 9 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man being assaulted.
When they arrived on the scene, officers noted “a large amount” of blood on the kitchen floor of the home and the man, also covered in blood, with a large gash on his forehead, according to the report.
Lakayia McNair, 19, was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.
Reports state the pair were having a verbal dispute when McNair took the aluminum paper towel holder and struck him over the head with it — officers on the scene noted the holder had a large dent in it and collected it as evidence.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Ohio Woman Arrested for Beating Man with Paper Towel Holder
- Latto Shines In A Vibrant Yellow Ensemble For The ‘Don’t Play With It (Remix)’ Video
- ‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
- Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Prepare For The Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby
- Chloë Bailey Is A Style Queen In Jean Paul Gaultier
- NewsOne’s Top Stories Of The Week: Trump, Black Travelers, Woke Culture & More
- JT Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Spandex Poster Girl Look
- Everything We Know About The Irvo Otieno Case
- Vice President Kamala Harris Discusses Women’s History Month
- Mind, Body, Business: Assessing Your Health At Home
Ohio Woman Arrested for Beating Man with Paper Towel Holder was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
BMF Fans Surprised By Yung Miami’s & Big Meech’s Appearance
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex '4 Times a Night for 23 Years'
-
These Northeast Ohio Counties Will Have Checkpoints On St. Patrick's Day
-
Dad Chokes Daughter To Death On Facetime With Mom