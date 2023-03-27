Kandi Burruss Calls LaTocha Scott “Corny”

CLOSE

People would rather see a cat get run over by a train rather than see one get rescued from being stuck in a tree. However what’s confusing as to whether or not people are using negative stories, to drawing in positive ratings. Which makes one wonder is these Xscape cat fights on blogs, social media and podcasts a marketing ploy or do these ladies really dislike each other.

Singing group Xscape slayed in the 90’s, before inter group fighting caused the group to dissolve. Kandi and Tiny went on to be Grammy award winning song writers before becoming reality television Queens. Then the phenomenon of documentaries arose leading the ladies to reunite, with reality television seeming to ruin their reunion.

The pandemic entertainment savior Verzuz presented a smash concert between SWV and Xscape. With the SWV, Verzuz battle, Xscape success came the idea to take that show on the concert tour road giving birth to a new reality show, SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B. So far the show has gave us the drama of Xscape sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott in an alleged body shamming, check stealing mess not to mention the long going feud between Kandi and LaTocha has been rekindled all in the midst of LaTocha dropping her solo gospel project.

LaTocha Scott, in a video shared to YouTube last week, denies stealing $30K from her sister Tamika Scott, and doubles down on her claim that Kandi often took issue when she would sing lead, and threw shade at Kandi’s singing voice in which Kandi is now responding saying that LaTocha Scott is “corny”.

“You are trying to clown a person’s voice whose voice is leading on half the hits that is your claim to fame,” “The biggest hit that you’ve ever been on, which is ‘Just Kickin’ It,’ is the voice that you’ve been clowning.”-Kandi

I wonder if they had social media back in the day, would this what ‘The Supremes’ would doing??

Take a listen to err thang Kandi Burruss had to say in the video below, then Speak On It, and let us know your thoughts. Should Xscape leave it all to a 90’s memory and go away?