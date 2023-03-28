The NBA legend, Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined the bidding group to own the Washington Commanders, sources confirmed. The Hall of Famer will join the Harris group led by Josh Harris who also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
Magic Johnson is currently the part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and was The Lakers team president from 2017-2019. He has also invested in other sports teams, including the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and MLS’ Los Angeles FC.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
In November, The Commanders current team owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they will be selling the team and Forbes listed the value of the franchise at $5.6 billion. NFL owners will be meeting in Phoenix next week, so a deal could happen soon but sources say that the sale most likely won’t be approved until late May when the owners meet again.
READ MORE SPORTS NEWS:
- Jason Whitlock Attacks Asian Journalist Who Was Called Ethnic Slur By White Radio Host
- Norm Roberts Remains Kansas’ Acting Head Basketball Coach As NCAA Tournament Begins
- Kent State HC Rob Senderoff Taking on IU & His Controversial Tenure at Indiana
- Will Damar Hamlin Play Football Again? Bills GM Joins NFL Doctor’s Optimism
- The NBA Has A History Of Drug Testing Players After Big Games
- Should Brandon Miller Be Allowed To Play? Debate Rages Over College Hoops Star Embroiled In Gun Controversy
- Serena Williams Announces Approaching Retirement From Tennis in VOGUE
- Cavaliers Hire Assistant Coach With NBA Championship Experience
- Cleveland Gaurdians Manager Terry Francona Tests Positive for Covid
- Another Grand Jury is Considering a Case Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
BMF Fans Surprised By Yung Miami’s & Big Meech’s Appearance
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex '4 Times a Night for 23 Years'