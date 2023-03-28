The Bijou Star Files: Nashville School Shooting Videos Released

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 28, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Nashville School Shooting Death Toll Rises To 7, Suspect Identified As 28-Year-Old Woman

Authorities have provided more details about the school shooting in Nashville that took place early Monday, reporting that aside from the three children that were fatally wounded, three adults were also killed making it a total of 6 from the school that have passed. Read More

Bodycam video shows officers converge on Nashville school shooter

Authorities released police body camera footage Tuesday showing officers entering the Christian school in Nashville where six people were killed a day before, searching the hallways for the attacker and taking down the shooter. Read More

TRAE THA TRUTH DELIVERS FULL HOME MAKEOVER …For 82-Yr-Old Woman Busted for $77 Trash Bill

Trae Tha Truth fell out of the sky with angel wings … at least, that’s how Alabama resident Martha Menefield sees things. Read More

GWYNETH PALTROW TRIAL DOCTOR HEARD ‘BLOOD-CURDLING SCREAM’ BEFORE IMPACT

Gwyneth Paltrow was flying down a Deer Valley ski slope, screaming and so out of control, it sounded like someone who was about to careen into a tree and die … so says the skier who is suing the actress. Read More

A Clean Slate: Alexis Skyy Apologizes To Akbar V, Ari Fletcher, Masika & More Women She Beefed With—”I Was In A Dark Place”

In an effort to make up and move forward, Alexis Skyy apologized to some of the women who she’s beefed with in the past! Read More

Tyrese Reacts To Girlfriend Zelie Timothy Claiming She Was Originally ‘More Interested’ In Paul Walker

Tyrese Gibson learned some interesting facts recently about his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, who claims she was initially “more interested” in his late Fast & The Furious co-star Paul Walker. Read More

Tyler Lepley Praises Miracle Watts’ Postpartum Body: ‘That’s All Mine Right There’

Tyler Lepley isn’t here for negative self-talk from his “wifey” Miracle Watts. Over the weekend, the actor publicly praised the mother of his youngest child as she appeared to have an emotional moment regarding her postpartum body. Read More

Soulja Boy Goes Off On Women Who Chose Food Stamps Over A Hypothetical Dinner With Him

Soulja Boy recently clapped back against some women who proclaimed that they would rather take $250 in food stamps as opposed to going to dinner with him. Read More

Congratulations! Da Brat & Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart Are Expecting A Baby Boy!

Continued congratulations are on the way for Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart after the couple held a gender reveal celebration this past weekend. Read More

Gizelle Bryant Doesn’t Buy The Story Juan Dixon Gave Robyn About His ‘Female Friend’: ‘It’s Hard To Believe’

Gizelle Bryant is declaring that she doesn’t believe the story that Juan Dixon gave her fellow Green-eyed Bandit, Robyn Dixon, while explaining away the situation between him and his alleged mistress! Read More

Man Detained At LAX After Reportedly Opening Plane Exit Door & Deploying Exit Slide Before Takeoff

The Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly investigating after a man was detained at the location on Saturday. Read More

Philadelphia Officials Advise Tap Water Is Safe To Consume Up Until Monday Evening, Following Chemical Spill

Philadelphia officials are now advising that the city’s tap water should be “safe to drink” up until Monday evening. Read More

Two Black Teen Girls Make Historic Math Discovery That’s Stumped Mathematicians For 2,000 Years

Two Black female high school students in New Orleans made a historic math discovery last week – one that mathematicians have failed to prove for upwards of 2,000 years. Read More

TSA Says It Considers Peanut Butter a Liquid

The Transportation Security Administration has classified peanut butter as a “liquid,” so it’s best not to pack it in your luggage. Read More

Cynthia Bailey Spotted Filming For ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey is filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a crossover that is a genuine shock. Read More

Delta Propel Flight Academy Will Have First Class Of Next Generation Aspiring Pilots In June

Delta, through its Propel Pilot Career Path Program, has partnered with Skyborne Airline Academy to create a pilot academy dedicated to training next generation of aviators that will open its doors to the first class of students in June. Read More

Gayle King, Charles Barkley Near Deal to Host CNN Primetime Show

Former NBA star Charles Barkley has also reportedly been tapped to join Gayle King at CNN. Read More

Mississippi News Anchor Hasn’t Been On the Air Since Quoting Snoop Dogg During Broadcast

A Mississippi news anchor and meteorologist has not been on the air since quoting a popular Snoop Dogg phrase that includes a substitute for the N-word. Read More

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Raising a Biracial Daughter Is Helping Her ‘Heal’ Feelings Around Colorism

Jodie Turner-Smith is talking about how raising a biracial daughter has influenced some of her thoughts surrounding colorism. Read More

Jermaine Dupri Addresses People Discrediting Him Over His Remarks About Creating “106 & Park” [Video]

A few months ago Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow went back and forth on who’s idea 106 and Park was. Read More

Chargers’ Sebastian Joseph-Day Accuses TSA Agents of Sexual Assault

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day — a former Super Bowl champion — claims he was sexually assaulted by TSA. Read More

Jen Shah’s Sentence Reduced by 1 Year After Reporting to Prison in Telemarketing Fraud Case

Jen Shah’s incarceration release date has been moved up. Read More

Motown Singer Martha Reeves Fundraising to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Motown singer Martha Reeves is once again calling out around the world, hoping fans will help her secure the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that was supposed to be hers 2 years ago.Read More

Drake Details His Ideal Woman New Song Snippet: ‘I Think About You All Day, Mami’ [Video]

Looks like Aubrey Graham is gearing for new music. Read More

Donald Glover Wins ‘This Is America’ Lawsuit Against Kidd Wes On A Technicality After Fellow Rapper Claimed He Stole The Hit Song

Rapper/producer Donald Glover is “swarming” with yet another win. Read More

JEWISH ORGS TO KANYE WESTJONAH HILL IG POST DOESN’T ERASE HATE

Kanye West watching an old Jonah Hill movie and saying it made him like Jewish people again does not erase his antisemitism … not in the eyes of some prominent Jewish orgs. Read More

‘HIDE YOUR KIDS, HIDE YOUR WIFE’ANTOINE DODSON OK WITH WHITE PEOPLE USING BLACK MEMES… They Pay Top Dollar!!!

Antoine Dodson — the guy who became Internet famous for a very memorable interview says he’s fine with white people using Black memes … because they pay for it, literally. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com