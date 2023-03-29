Eva Marcille Files for Divorce from Husband Michael Sterling

CLOSE

Eva The Diva slayed the runways on America’s Top Model, slayed the reads on The Real Housewives of Atlanta then married Attorney Michael Sterling and added two more children to their family. Eva Marcille then left the housewives, blew up on radio then flipped it into a popular podcast. Eva then took her talents to the smash BET+ hit series ‘All The Queens Men’ where Eva is the Queen of Tyler Perry’s set and ‘Madame’ to Christian Keyes story line.

All in all Eva Marcille has been doing well for herself. However every now and again some rain must fall, but this spring shower no one seen coming.

It’s being report that after 5 years of marriage Eva Marcille filed for divorce from Michael Sterling. This time the marital divorce curse of reality television isn’t to blame.

According to the court documents filed on March 23, 2023, in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Eva cited the marriage as being “irretrievably broken” and declared that there was no possibility of reconciliation.

Eva Marcille didn’t cite or specify any given reason for the divorce.

See the court documents below