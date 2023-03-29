- CLE

Police Arrest 16 Year Old for Stealing Car, Crashed at South Miles & Lee Rd

Published on March 29, 2023

Police vehicles are parked at as police look for a person wanted on an arrest warrant in Bloomington, Indiana.

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A 16-year-old teenager has been arrested by Cleveland police for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a wild chase through several cities. The teen was apprehended in Cleveland near South Miles and Lee Rd.

Police say the teen stole the vehicle at gunpoint, and at some point actually fired shots at the victim.

The police chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8. To see their full report, [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

