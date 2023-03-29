Police Arrest 16 Year Old for Stealing Car, Crashed at South Miles & Lee Rd

CLOSE

A 16-year-old teenager has been arrested by Cleveland police for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a wild chase through several cities. The teen was apprehended in Cleveland near South Miles and Lee Rd.

Police say the teen stole the vehicle at gunpoint, and at some point actually fired shots at the victim.

The police chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8. To see their full report, [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

