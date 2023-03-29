Without Jay-Z There Wouldn’t Be A Franklin Saint

CLOSE

We know it’s spring, and we all want winter to fall back, but we would be lying if we were to say that we didn’t look forward to seeing ‘Snowfall’ every Wednesday night.

‘Snowfall’ on FX was the creation of the late John Singleton that has had everyone addicted to since it’s inception in 2017. Now ‘Snowfall’ is over 5 seasons old with the heat being turned up for the season 6 series finale.

With that being said Damson Idris AKA Franklin Saint has been out on the promo trail promoting ‘Snowfall’ as well as letting us get to know the man behind the character that we have all came to love.

In a recent Damson Idris talked about his relationship with Lori Harvey (a breakup that female fans were happy to hear), as well as his biggest support/sponsor, rapper Jay-Z, who helped Damson Idris get his green card.

“Hov didn’t offer that up. I had to ask him,” Idris shared when asked if the rumor was true. “But he’s done many things for me over the years. He’s always supported me. He supports everyone. He supports so many people that you don’t even know. Like, genuinely I should tell everyone this right now: If you ever run into Jay-Z, just say thank you and keep it moving because he is definitely a pioneer of the culture, but of everything.”

See the video below