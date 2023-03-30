Water Planet Worker Arrested For Taking A Wiz In The Water

CLOSE

Most people by bottled water because it’s supposed to be cleaner than drinking from the tap or water hose. Now it’s being reported that a water plant worker was proving a point when he took a wiz in the water at work.

57-year-old Michael Mastin of Baton Rouge was charged with multiple felonies for the incident, which, according to Yahoo News, was not a one-time thing. Surveillance footage showed that Martin urinated in the city’s water supply on at least two occasions, though it’s still unclear as to what his motive was behind the despicable and rather disgusting crime.

Video of the March 19 incident shows the employee adjust the camera up so that the lower half of his body is out of frame before he’s heard urinating in one of the water tanks. He walks away then returns a short time later to move the camera to its original position.

Michael Mastin has been terminated and arrested.

Take a look at the video below.