Angela Simmons Serves In A Red Dress

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer modeled the red look to perfection. The dress featured a deep v neckline and a tutu like skirt which had high and low detailing. She wore thigh high red boots with the look and red finger gloves to add the monochromatic slay.

Simmons paired the red maxi dress with silver jewelry and she rocked her golden brown locs long with a side part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “Best things in life you just can’t buy : @yummyextensions” the beauty captioned the look. Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course, we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “That dress and hair ” while another commented, “You got a new swag about you sissss” and it’s true, because our good sis is glowing!

What do you think about Angela’s look?

