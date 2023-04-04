The Bijou Star Files: Trump’s Indictment Gives Him Tupac Status!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 4, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
DONALD TRUMP’S ATTORNEY INDICTMENT MAKES HIM TUPAC, BIGGIE …Just Gonna Boost His Brand
Trump‘s plane has landed in NYC. He’ll now make his way to Trump Tower. Donald Trump’s lawyer thinks there’s a benefit to the former President getting indicted in New York City … she says it puts him on par with Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. Read More
DONALD TRUMP GETTIN’ COMPARED TO TUPAC …Rapper’s Sister Calls It Utter Blasphemy!!!
Donald Trump‘s attorney drawing a parallel between the former president and the legendary Tupac Shakur does not sit well with the late rapper’s sister … who says the comparison is absurd and laughable. Read More
Former President Donald Trump Facing 34 Felony Counts for Falsification of Business Records, Trump Responds
Donald Trump will reportedly be arrested on Tuesday and charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records. Read More
XSCAPE’S TAMIKA SCOTT I ACCEPT LATOCHA’S APOLOGY… Now Let’s Talk!
Xscape’s Tamika Scott has heard and accepted her sister LaTocha‘s recent apology regarding all the drama that came after she allegedly stole money — and admits she’s even open to building things back to how they once were. Read More
Xscapin’ The Drama! LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Sister Tamika, Denies Stealing $30K & Confesses To ‘Open’ Marriage With Rocky
Through an emotional Instagram Live, LaTocha Scott apologized to her sister and Xscape groupmate, Tamika Scott. Read More
LSU’S ANGEL REESE DEFENDS TAUNTING CAITLIN CLARK W/ CENA GESTURE… You’re Hypocrites!!
LSU hoops star Angel Reese isn’t apologizing for taunting Caitlin Clark during the NCAA title game Sunday … responding by ripping the hypocrites who called her out, but didn’t do so for Clark. Read More
Shannon Sharpe Defends Angel Reese Amid Hand Gesture Reactions: ‘It’s Funny How America Sees Black & White’
Shannon Sharpe has responded to the viral conversations about Angel Reese‘s sportsmanship, including Keith Olbermann’s ‘f**king idiot’ comment. Following her NCAA championship win, Reese gestured at opposing Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark using the same motion Caitlin has used twice recently. Read More
Jill Biden Invites National Champions LSU and Losing Team Iowa to the White House, Angel Reese Comments “A Joke”
When has a losing team been invited to the White House? What is really going on? Read More
VIRGIN VOYAGES CRUISE WOMAN FALLS TO DEATH FROM BALCONY Lands On Another Passenger
A nightmare scene on a Virgin Voyages Cruise, as a woman has fallen to her death on one of the ship’s decks … while also landing on another passenger. Read More
OFFSET I’M RAP’S TAYLOR SWIFT …Fighting for Music Rights
Offset is taking a cue from Taylor Swift, because he’s beefing with his own label over ownership of his solo recordings. Read More
LAMAR ODOM I FOUND MY PURPOSE WITH REHAB CENTERS… It Feels Amazing!!!
Lamar Odom is sharing how he turned his pain into purpose by investing in drug treatment centers … saying he couldn’t be happier to help others and save lives around the world. Read More
DRAKE TROLLS YE WITH KIM K AUDIO ON NEW SONG Before Closing J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest
Drake had a busy weekend living the rapper life … dropping a new track fans expect to reheat his beef with Kanye West, and then dazzling the rowd at J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival. Read More
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE Double Downs On ’60 Minutes’ …DEMOCRATS ARE PEDOPHILES
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sat down with “60 Minutes” — something that has drawn the ire of some Dems — but like it or not she now has power, and Lesley Stahl seemed incredulous as Greene doubled down on her view that Democrats are a party of pedophiles. Read More
MALIA OBAMA FUN IN THE SUN WITH BIDEN GRANDKIDS!!!
Malia Obama is hittin’ the streets of NYC with close family friends — people with whom she has a lot in common — the next generation of Bidens. Read More
TRAVIS SCOTT SETTLES NIGHTCLUB DISPUTE …Criminal Charges Unlikely
Travis Scott has cleared one major hurdle in the nightclub dispute where he allegedly damaged equipment and assaulted a sound engineer … and while the criminal investigation remains open, we’re told charges are unlikely. Read More
SNOOP DOGG PINS THE MIZ AT WRESTLEMANIA… ‘MY BAD!!!’
Snoop Dogg just made matters worse for The Miz during WrestleMania 39 on Sunday … doubling up on the Superstar’s beatdown from the night before by wrecking him again!! Read More
Here’s Why Senators Ted Cruz, Braun, And Grassley Want To Stop The Federal Government From Developing Its Own ‘Digital Dollar’
There’s a push against the federal government’s interest in creating its own ‘digital dollar.’ Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Braun, and Charles Grassley lead the pushback through legislation. Read More
Man Charged After Being Caught With Various Weapons & Over 1,000 Rounds Of Ammo At North Carolina A&T
A 27-year-old named Brandon James Bentley was recently charged after being found with a large arsenal at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T). Read More
NASA Names First Black Man, First Woman Astronauts For Upcoming Moon Mission
NASA has announced the names of four astronauts who will take us back to the Moon, with one being the first Black man and another being the first female to do so. Read More
Black Church In Washington, D.C., Sues Proud Boys For $22M
Over two years after the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys, the historic Black church finally got its day in court. Read More
Man Allegedly Used Apple AirTag to Find and Kill Person Who Stole His Truck
A man in San Antonio, Texas is under investigation after he allegedly utilized his Apple AirTag to track down the person who stole his truck and kill him, Read More
Florida Senate Green Lights Six-Week Abortion Ban
Despite outrage from women’s rights groups, the Florida Senate approved a bill banning abortions after six weeks. Read More
Los Angeles County Initiates ‘Decarceration’ Effort to Swap Jail Time for a Slap on the Wrist
A proposal to “decarcerate” jails by issuing citations and releasing anyone with a bond of $50,000 or less is being considered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Read More
North Carolina Senators Proposes Bill Banning Participation Trophies in Youth Sports
North Carolina senators have introduced a bill to ban participation trophies in youth sports. Read More
N.J. Student, 11, Found Dead in School Bathroom After She Reported Alleged Bullying
A New Jersey mother is speaking out against bullying after her 11-year-old daughter was found dead in her school’s bathroom. Read More
Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Accused Of Blowing Off Jeweler’s $81k Lawsuit Accusing Music Exec Of Fraud
Things aren’t looking good for Vince Herbert. Read More
Mary J. Blige Shares Dream Of Playing Nina Simone In Biopic
Nina Simone has been played on screen in a biopic before, but Mary J. Blige wants to put her own spin on the “Feeling Good” singer. Read More
Chris Brown Accused of Hitting Music Producer In The Head Two Or Three Times During Club Brawl
Chris Brown faces legal troubles after he allegedly got it on and poppin’. Read More
Adele’s Inner Circle ‘Convinced’ She Will Make Fiancé Rich Paul Sign Ironclad $340 Million Prenup
It looks like Adele isn’t taking any chances when it comes to her prenuptial agreement with fiance Rich Paul. Read More
Shaq’s Son Shareef O’Neal Says He Hid Who His Father Was To Prevent From Being Treated Differently At School
While being the child of an NBA legend has its perks, it can also bring on a great deal of pressure. Read More
GoFundMe for Amherst school bus driver in viral video raises more than $46,000
Jackie Miller has resigned from her job as a school bus driver while gaining support after a viral video showed her shouting at students. Read More
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
Dad Chokes Daughter To Death On Facetime With Mom