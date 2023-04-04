The Bijou Star Files: Trump’s Indictment Gives Him Tupac Status!?

CLOSE

DONALD TRUMP’S ATTORNEY INDICTMENT MAKES HIM TUPAC, BIGGIE …Just Gonna Boost His Brand

Trump‘s plane has landed in NYC. He’ll now make his way to Trump Tower. Donald Trump’s lawyer thinks there’s a benefit to the former President getting indicted in New York City … she says it puts him on par with Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. Read More

DONALD TRUMP GETTIN’ COMPARED TO TUPAC …Rapper’s Sister Calls It Utter Blasphemy!!!

Donald Trump‘s attorney drawing a parallel between the former president and the legendary Tupac Shakur does not sit well with the late rapper’s sister … who says the comparison is absurd and laughable. Read More

Former President Donald Trump Facing 34 Felony Counts for Falsification of Business Records, Trump Responds

Donald Trump will reportedly be arrested on Tuesday and charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records. Read More

XSCAPE’S TAMIKA SCOTT I ACCEPT LATOCHA’S APOLOGY… Now Let’s Talk!

Xscape’s Tamika Scott has heard and accepted her sister LaTocha‘s recent apology regarding all the drama that came after she allegedly stole money — and admits she’s even open to building things back to how they once were. Read More

Xscapin’ The Drama! LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Sister Tamika, Denies Stealing $30K & Confesses To ‘Open’ Marriage With Rocky

Through an emotional Instagram Live, LaTocha Scott apologized to her sister and Xscape groupmate, Tamika Scott. Read More

LSU’S ANGEL REESE DEFENDS TAUNTING CAITLIN CLARK W/ CENA GESTURE… You’re Hypocrites!!

LSU hoops star Angel Reese isn’t apologizing for taunting Caitlin Clark during the NCAA title game Sunday … responding by ripping the hypocrites who called her out, but didn’t do so for Clark. Read More

Shannon Sharpe Defends Angel Reese Amid Hand Gesture Reactions: ‘It’s Funny How America Sees Black & White’

Shannon Sharpe has responded to the viral conversations about Angel Reese‘s sportsmanship, including Keith Olbermann’s ‘f**king idiot’ comment. Following her NCAA championship win, Reese gestured at opposing Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark using the same motion Caitlin has used twice recently. Read More

Jill Biden Invites National Champions LSU and Losing Team Iowa to the White House, Angel Reese Comments “A Joke”

When has a losing team been invited to the White House? What is really going on? Read More

VIRGIN VOYAGES CRUISE WOMAN FALLS TO DEATH FROM BALCONY Lands On Another Passenger

A nightmare scene on a Virgin Voyages Cruise, as a woman has fallen to her death on one of the ship’s decks … while also landing on another passenger. Read More

OFFSET I’M RAP’S TAYLOR SWIFT …Fighting for Music Rights

Offset is taking a cue from Taylor Swift, because he’s beefing with his own label over ownership of his solo recordings. Read More

LAMAR ODOM I FOUND MY PURPOSE WITH REHAB CENTERS… It Feels Amazing!!!

Lamar Odom is sharing how he turned his pain into purpose by investing in drug treatment centers … saying he couldn’t be happier to help others and save lives around the world. Read More

DRAKE TROLLS YE WITH KIM K AUDIO ON NEW SONG Before Closing J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest

Drake had a busy weekend living the rapper life … dropping a new track fans expect to reheat his beef with Kanye West, and then dazzling the rowd at J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival. Read More

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE Double Downs On ’60 Minutes’ …DEMOCRATS ARE PEDOPHILES

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sat down with “60 Minutes” — something that has drawn the ire of some Dems — but like it or not she now has power, and Lesley Stahl seemed incredulous as Greene doubled down on her view that Democrats are a party of pedophiles. Read More

MALIA OBAMA FUN IN THE SUN WITH BIDEN GRANDKIDS!!!

Malia Obama is hittin’ the streets of NYC with close family friends — people with whom she has a lot in common — the next generation of Bidens. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT SETTLES NIGHTCLUB DISPUTE …Criminal Charges Unlikely

Travis Scott has cleared one major hurdle in the nightclub dispute where he allegedly damaged equipment and assaulted a sound engineer … and while the criminal investigation remains open, we’re told charges are unlikely. Read More

SNOOP DOGG PINS THE MIZ AT WRESTLEMANIA… ‘MY BAD!!!’

Snoop Dogg just made matters worse for The Miz during WrestleMania 39 on Sunday … doubling up on the Superstar’s beatdown from the night before by wrecking him again!! Read More

Here’s Why Senators Ted Cruz, Braun, And Grassley Want To Stop The Federal Government From Developing Its Own ‘Digital Dollar’

There’s a push against the federal government’s interest in creating its own ‘digital dollar.’ Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Braun, and Charles Grassley lead the pushback through legislation. Read More

Man Charged After Being Caught With Various Weapons & Over 1,000 Rounds Of Ammo At North Carolina A&T

A 27-year-old named Brandon James Bentley was recently charged after being found with a large arsenal at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T). Read More

NASA Names First Black Man, First Woman Astronauts For Upcoming Moon Mission

NASA has announced the names of four astronauts who will take us back to the Moon, with one being the first Black man and another being the first female to do so. Read More

Black Church In Washington, D.C., Sues Proud Boys For $22M

Over two years after the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys, the historic Black church finally got its day in court. Read More

Man Allegedly Used Apple AirTag to Find and Kill Person Who Stole His Truck

A man in San Antonio, Texas is under investigation after he allegedly utilized his Apple AirTag to track down the person who stole his truck and kill him, Read More

Florida Senate Green Lights Six-Week Abortion Ban

Despite outrage from women’s rights groups, the Florida Senate approved a bill banning abortions after six weeks. Read More

Los Angeles County Initiates ‘Decarceration’ Effort to Swap Jail Time for a Slap on the Wrist

A proposal to “decarcerate” jails by issuing citations and releasing anyone with a bond of $50,000 or less is being considered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Read More

North Carolina Senators Proposes Bill Banning Participation Trophies in Youth Sports

North Carolina senators have introduced a bill to ban participation trophies in youth sports. Read More

N.J. Student, 11, Found Dead in School Bathroom After She Reported Alleged Bullying

A New Jersey mother is speaking out against bullying after her 11-year-old daughter was found dead in her school’s bathroom. Read More

Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Accused Of Blowing Off Jeweler’s $81k Lawsuit Accusing Music Exec Of Fraud

Things aren’t looking good for Vince Herbert. Read More

Mary J. Blige Shares Dream Of Playing Nina Simone In Biopic

Nina Simone has been played on screen in a biopic before, but Mary J. Blige wants to put her own spin on the “Feeling Good” singer. Read More

Chris Brown Accused of Hitting Music Producer In The Head Two Or Three Times During Club Brawl

Chris Brown faces legal troubles after he allegedly got it on and poppin’. Read More

Adele’s Inner Circle ‘Convinced’ She Will Make Fiancé Rich Paul Sign Ironclad $340 Million Prenup

It looks like Adele isn’t taking any chances when it comes to her prenuptial agreement with fiance Rich Paul . Read More

Shaq’s Son Shareef O’Neal Says He Hid Who His Father Was To Prevent From Being Treated Differently At School

While being the child of an NBA legend has its perks, it can also bring on a great deal of pressure. Read More

GoFundMe for Amherst school bus driver in viral video raises more than $46,000

Jackie Miller has resigned from her job as a school bus driver while gaining support after a viral video showed her shouting at students. Read More

