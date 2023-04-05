Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed To Death

No one is safe from violence these days. It is being reported that Cash App founder Bob Lee has been stabbed to death in San Francisco at the age of 43 years old.
San Francisco Police Department officers found Bod Lee stabbed and had taken him to the hospital in a critical state before succumbing to his injuries. Sources have since identified Bob Lee, who was most recently working with MobileCoin as the chief product officer. The incident is being investigated by police, but no arrests have been made so far, nor any details about any possible suspects.
Bob Lee, the former chief technology officer of Square who helped launch Cash App, was allegedly attacked at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Main Street, in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood.
According to CEO of Abra, Bob Lee was a father, that “he was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed.”
We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Bob Lee uplifted in our prayers.
