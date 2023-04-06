Michael K. Williams’ Dealer Pleads Guilty In His Overdose Case

CLOSE

In September 2021 fans were saddened to hear of the untimely death of 54 year old actor Michael K. Williams best known for his staring role in the HBO hit series ‘The Wire’. Fans then were shocked to hear that Michael K. Williams, who had been found dead in his New York home, death was caused by an overdose. What was even more shocking that according to prosecutors the actor was given dirty drugs, that was sold to him one day prior to his death. Michael K. Williams Williams directly purchased heroin laced with fentanyl from Irvin Cartagena in a “hand-to-hand transaction,” caught on camera.

Now the man responsible for giving Michael K. Williams the fentanyl-laced heroin drugs will be spending jail time after taking a plea deal.

According to TMZ, 39-year-old Irvin Cartagena pleaded guilty Wednesday in NYC to one count of conspiring to distribute drugs in connection to the late actor’s fatal overdose from 2021. He now faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and could even see as many as 40. Cartagena is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

