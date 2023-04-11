Daniel Caesar Says “I Was Wrong…” For Controversial Comments

CLOSE

Remember singer Daniel Caesar? Daniel Caesar, independently built a following through the release of two critically acclaimed EPs, Praise Break (2014) and Pilgrim’s Paradise (2015), Caesar released his debut studio album, Freudian, in August 2017, then lit up the radio and awards shows with his duet with Grammy award winning artist H.E.R., ‘Best Part’, snagging himself a Grammy for the song as well.

Then came 2019.

Daniel Caesar in an attempt to defend his friend who had been criticized for her insensitive comments on race, particularly those regarding black women, Caesar, during an Instagram Live video. In the Live Video that got Daniel Caesar dragged the singer asked why some black people were “being so mean,” and called ‘call out culture’ overly sensitive, which light weight got Daniel cancelled.

That was pre-pandemic and the world has gone through many maturations since then and so has Daniel Caesar as he has admitted during a recent interview that he was wrong for what he said back in 2019 and he apologizes.

“You can do and say whatever you want, but it’s like for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. And that’s physics, that’s science. That’s one of those things that the knowledge of that can literally put my mind at ease where I’m like, oh, I did deserve. What happened, happened because I deserved it, because I knocked the domino over and set a course in motion.”

Canadian singer/songwriter Daniel Caesar also just dropped his newest album ‘Never Enough’.

