The Bijou Star Files: Tiffany Haddish, Common, J-Hud & Shade

Tiffany Haddish Catches Heat After Shading Ex Common Over Jennifer Hudson Rumored Romance [Video]

Case of the ex. Read More

E-40 BOOTED FROM KINGS-WARRIORS GAME… Blames Racial Bias

E-40 got the boot at the Kings-Warriors game this weekend following an apparent argument with a fan that escalated into a shouting match with security … and his eventual removal. Read More

COACHELLA DAY 2 ACROBAT CRASHES TO STAGE… Woman Is Motionless, Paramedics Rush To Help

Day 2 of Coachella had a terrifying incident when an acrobat fell from high above the stage and crashed in a heap upon the ground. Read More

INSANE ATTEMPTED CARJACKING HERO TAKES ON GROUP OF VIOLENT CARJACKERS …Wins Knock Down, Drag Out Fight!!!

A Connecticut man turned into a real-life version of Superman as he heroically fought off a group of violent carjackers trying to steal his car … and the savage brawl was all caught on video. Read More

LAMAR ODOM LAKERS WILL WIN NBA TITLE IF HEALTHY And Tristan Can ‘100%’ Help

Lamar Odom is (maybe surprisingly) all for the Lakers signing Tristan Thompson … in fact, the former NBA star tells TMZ Sports he believes the power forward can “100%” help them win an NBA title. Read More

NASHVILLE WALGREENS WORKER SHOOTS PREGNANT WOMAN …Claims She Was Shoplifting

A pregnant woman was shot at a Walgreens after one of the workers claims to have chased her into the lot following alleged shoplifting … which then spurred a premature delivery. Read More

SHAWN KEMP CHARGED W/ ASSAULT… For Firing Gun In Parking Lot Altercation

Shawn Kemp has been charged with first-degree assault … a charge stemming from that March parking lot altercation where the NBA legend was seen shooting a gun. Read More

CASH APP FOUNDER ARGUMENT ABOUT SUSPECT’S SISTER LED TO STABBING… Prosecutors Say

The argument between Cash App founder Bob Lee and the man accused of stabbing him to death allegedly centered around the suspect’s sister … according to prosecutors. Read More

DRAKE THIS MEANS WAR, AI!!! Pissed About ‘Drake Bot’ Doing Ice Spice Track

Drake isn’t going for AI technology mimicking his vocals to rap Ice Spice‘s “Munch” … and now his label, Universal Music Group, aiming to take down ALL AI versions of its artists. Read More

OKC Man Accused Of Knowingly Spreading HIV To Multiple People From 2019-2022, Faces Seven Counts

Earnest Lacour of Oklahoma City now faces seven counts of knowingly spreading HIV to multiple people after being arrested in October, according to court documents Read More

Woman Emerges From Cave After Spending 500 Days Isolated Underground: ‘I Didn’t Want to Come Out’

A 50-year-old woman has emerged after spending 500 days in an underground cave in Southern Spain. Read More

Lil Durk Donates $350,000 In Grants And Scholarships To Howard University

Lil Durk has announced the development of the Durk Banks Endowment Fund in collaboration with Amazon Music. Read More

LaNisha Cole Speaks Out After Nick Cannon Forgets Their Daughter, Onyx Cole, When Naming All His Children (Video)

LaNisha Cole, the mother of one of Nick Cannon’s daughters, is speaking out after the comedian forgot to mention the child while naming all of his kids during a recent interview. Read More

Tibetan Leader Says Dalai Lama Is ‘Beyond The Sensorial Pleasures’ In Response To Tongue-Sucking Controversy

After the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, landed himself in a tongue-sucking controversy, a Tibetan political figure is now rushing to the spiritual leader’s defense. Read More

Prayers Up! Brandi Boyd Continues To Mourn The Loss Of Her Infant Son In Tearful Video

‘Love and Hip Hop’ reality star Brandi Boyd continues to grieve the loss of her infant son, Baby Lux. Read More

Offset Pays Tribute to Late Cousin Takeoff With Large Tattoo

In a permanent tribute to his cousin, Offset got a massive tattoo of slain rapper Takeoff adorned on his back. Read More

Wrong Pizza Delivery in Detroit Neighborhood Results in Shootout

A wrong pizza delivery in Detroit resulted in a shootout that has ten people in police custody. Read More

Tennessee National Guardsman Arrested After Applying for Hitman Job on Parody Website

A Tennessee National Guardsman was taken into custody this week after he applied for an assassin job on a bogus website. Read More

Plus-Size Influencer Petitions For Free Seats And Other Accommodations From Airlines

A plus-size creator who gained notoriety for advice for plus-sized travelers has started a Change.org petition with a list of accommodations she believes the Federal Aviation Authority should provide. Read More

Actor Morgan Freeman Believes The Terms “Black History Month” And “African-American” Are Insults: “Black History Month Is An Insult. You’re Going To Relegate My History To A Month? Also, African-American Is An Insult”

Morgan Freeman criticized the usage of “Black History Month” and “African American,” asserting that the terms are an “insult.” Read More

Four Dead, Others Injured After Gunfire Erupts At Teen Birthday Party In Alabama [Video]

Alabama authorities report at least four people were killed after a shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. Read More

New Jersey Mall Requiring Underage Visitors To Have Adult Chaperones After 5 P.M.

Individuals under the age of 18 will now need adult chaperones while visiting New Jersey’s second-largest mall on Friday and Saturday nights. Read More

Simone Biles Shows Off Marriage License Ahead Of Her And Jonathan Owens’ Wedding

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens obtained a marriage license ahead of their wedding, with Biles writing, “almost time to say ‘I do’” Read More

Black Flight Attendant Goes Viral After Keeping It 100, ‘Y’all Know This Is Spirit, We Will Charge You’ [Video]

Discount airlines can provide an affordable way for travelers to get to their destinations for a low price, but with so many additional fees on features (carrying on a bag, choosing a seat ahead of the flight), it can end up making the trip just as expensive as pricier airlines. Read More

Suspect Allegedly Breaks Into Truck, Steals Roughly $200,000 in Dimes [Video]

Someone (or some people) broke into a truck trailer and stole an estimated $200,000 in dimes. Read More

Kevin Hunter Threatens Legal Action Against Blogger Tasha K For Bringing Back Up ‘Inaccurate’ Allegations That He Was Involved In A Sexual Relationship w/ A Male Singer

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is denying allegations made against him by a singer named Aveon Falstar. Read More

Pop Smoke & Juice World – A.I. Technology Being Used To Create New Music For Late Rappers & Fans Are Shocked: ‘Scary How Good It Sounds’

The presence of artificial intelligence in the music industry continues to show its possibilities. Read More

Benzino Claims Michael Jackson Thanked Him For Dissing Eminem Following “Just Lose It” Video

Benzino claims that the late and great Michael Jackson once thanked him, personally, for dissing Eminem, following Em’s “Just Lose It” video, which was also during Zino’s long-standing feud with the Detroit emcee. Read More

TRICK DADDY $60K TO REPLACE 30-YR-OLD GOLD GRILLS With Blinding Veneers!!!

Trick Daddy has officially ended an era — his gold grills, which were in dire need of an upgrade after 30 years — are now gone!!! Read More

MIKE TYSON OPEN TO JONES JR., HOLYFIELD FIGHTS… If Price Is Right

Mike Tyson isn’t 100 percent done with boxing … the former heavyweight champ — who last fought Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 — tells TMZ Sports he’s still open to fighting again if the price is right. Read More

JUDGE MATHIS 50 CENT RIFT ISN’T REAL BEEF …But Detroit’s Getting That ‘BMF’ Bag!!!

Judge Mathis says he has no hard feelings after going back and forth with 50 Cent earlier this month … but he’s still going forward with his own “BMF” project regardless!!! Read More

DRAKE & WEEKND AI-GENERATED SONG GOES VIRAL …Startup Marketing Ploy???

A new AI-generated song featuring fake Drake and The Weeknd is taking the internet by storm — but it might just be a tech startup behind this … according to a deep Twitter dive. Read More

