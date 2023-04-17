Coko Posts Deleted Scenes From SWV & Xscape Concert

CLOSE

By now we all have viewed the final episode of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, and the concert that did finally go on, following disagreements about headlining, song selections and what song would close out the show, Weak or Understanding. Xscape felt Weak was an underling to Understanding, SWV was tired of arguing about is and gave in to let Understanding close out the show. Although the crowd support for SWV performance of Weak was phenomenal, trolls thought that the ladies of SWV had lost their ‘V’s’ and were lip-syncing.

Coko from SWV has had enough of the disrespect from the Xscape project painting SWV in a weak light, so she posted some videos to let people know, don’t let the edits fool you.

This has to be 2 of the dumbest comments I’ve seen thus far!! If you know me, you know I don’t lip sync a darn thing! Kudos to editing but these dummies, wannabe vocal experts got it all wrong! I’m glad this ish over! I hit all my high notes & then some that night. Choke on it –Coko

Xscape might have more social media followers however on paper, SWV has sold 30 million records globally to Xscape’s 9 million. Domestic album sales are closer, but SWV, which was undoubtedly the more successful group in the 1990s, still leads.

Now if you don’t know, now you know.

Clear your throats and your ears, take a listen to the videos Xscape didn’t want you to hear below.