The Bijou Star Files: Ralph Yarl Shot For Ringing A Doorbell

Charges Filed in Shooting of Kansas City Teen Ralph Yarl Who Rang Wrong Doorbell
The Clay County prosecutor has filed criminal charges against Andrew Lester in the shooting of Ralph Yarl. Read More
16-Year-Old Ralph Yarl Released from Hospital, Continuing Recovery at Home
16-year-old Ralph Yarl has been released from the hospital four days after he was shot by a Kansas City homeowner. Read More
Jalen Hurts Becomes Highest-Paid Player In NFL History With 5-Year, $225 Million Contract Extension
Jalen Hurts will be staying in Philadelphia for years to come, and he’ll be making that bag while doing so. Read More
Two Alabama Teens, 17 And 18, Killed In Semi-Truck Accident On Prom Night
Two teenagers died on Saturday after attending a high school prom in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Read More
Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels A ‘Deadbeat Clown’ After He Gifted Amara La Negra’s One-Year-Old Twins Rolex Watches
Safaree Samuels and Amara La Negra turned heads when they shared a kiss during her twins’ birthday party. But Safaree’s former wife and fellow Love & Hip Hop star, Erica Mena, seemed to care more about what her children’s father gave Amara’s daughters. Read More
Substitute Teacher Seizes Student’s Cell Phone at Rocky Mount High, Leading to Physical Altercation (Video)
An altercation between a substitute teacher and a student at Rocky Mount High School on has prompted an investigation by the police and Nash County Public Schools. Read More
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Gets A Win In Court After A L.A. Singer Filed A $5 Million Lawsuit Over Song ‘Hussle & Motivate’
Nipsey Hussle’s estate has successfully dodged a $5 million lawsuit filed by a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles who asserted to have co-written the late rapper’s song “Hussle & Motivate,” Read More
Elon Musk Is Reportedly Planning To Launch An Artificial Intelligence Company
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is planning to create an artificial intelligence startup that would directly compete with OpenAI. Read More
Ja Rule’s Take On Nicki Minaj, Women In Hip-Hop Leaves Fans Confused [Video]
Respect the Queens. Read More
Chris Tucker Reflects on ‘Friday’ Co-Stars Who Have Since Died [Video]
‘Air’ star Chris Tucker spoke about playing Smokey in Friday and reflected on the co-stars who passed away. Read More
50 Cent Not Engaged to Cuban Link Despite Huge Diamond Ring [Video]
50 Cent and his longtime girlfriend Cuban Link sparked engagement rumors over the weekend after she was spotted wearing a HUGE diamond rock while watching him perform. Read More
21 Savage Joined Usher For An Unlikely Duet Of His Song ‘My Boo’ During His ‘My Way’ Las Vegas Residency Show [Video]
Is 21 Savage missing his calling as an R&B crooner? Read More
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns of AI Advancement in ’60 Minutes’ Interview
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Sunday that he was worried about the need to deploy AI technology quickly, and also feared it might be used to cause harm. Read More
Young Thug — Defense Attorney In Rapper’s RICO Trial Tells Judge ‘It’s Cap, To Be Honest’ During Verbal Exchange In Court
The YSL RICO trial in Fulton County, which features star rapper Young Thug, continues as jury selection drags into a fourth month. Read More
Brittany Mahomes Says It’s ‘Sad’ & ‘Disrespectful’ That Women Go After Her NFL Husband Patrick Mahomes, Despite The Fact That He’s Married
Brittany Mahomes is calling out the women who try to go after her husband. Read More
Nick Cannon Explains Why He Doesn’t Try To Bring All His Children Together At Once: ‘Only Person That Would Benefit […] Would Probably Be Me’
Nick Cannon is opening up about what works best for him when it comes to raising 12 kids. Read More
Jalen Hurts Pens His Own Love Letter To Black Women While Gracing The Cover Of Essence: “We See You, I See You & I Appreciate You”
#LoveToSeeIt: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts took the time to pen his own love letter to black women while gracing the cover of Essences’s 2023 men’s issue. Read More
Grandmother Raises All 12 Of Her Daughter’s Children After She Dies From Childbirth
A Detroit grandmother is seeking answers after her daughter died after giving birth to her 12th child. Read More
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring Incest & Rape Victims To Show Proof For Abortion
Wow! Florida Governor Ron DeS
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention
Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023