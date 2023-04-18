The Bijou Star Files: Ralph Yarl Shot For Ringing A Doorbell

CLOSE

Charges Filed in Shooting of Kansas City Teen Ralph Yarl Who Rang Wrong Doorbell

The Clay County prosecutor has filed criminal charges against Andrew Lester in the shooting of Ralph Yarl. Read More

16-Year-Old Ralph Yarl Released from Hospital, Continuing Recovery at Home

16-year-old Ralph Yarl has been released from the hospital four days after he was shot by a Kansas City homeowner. Read More

Jalen Hurts Becomes Highest-Paid Player In NFL History With 5-Year, $225 Million Contract Extension

Jalen Hurts will be staying in Philadelphia for years to come, and he’ll be making that bag while doing so. Read More

Two Alabama Teens, 17 And 18, Killed In Semi-Truck Accident On Prom Night

Two teenagers died on Saturday after attending a high school prom in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Read More

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels A ‘Deadbeat Clown’ After He Gifted Amara La Negra’s One-Year-Old Twins Rolex Watches

Safaree Samuels and Amara La Negra turned heads when they shared a kiss during her twins’ birthday party. But Safaree’s former wife and fellow Love & Hip Hop star, Erica Mena, seemed to care more about what her children’s father gave Amara’s daughters. Read More

Substitute Teacher Seizes Student’s Cell Phone at Rocky Mount High, Leading to Physical Altercation (Video)

An altercation between a substitute teacher and a student at Rocky Mount High School on has prompted an investigation by the police and Nash County Public Schools. Read More

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Gets A Win In Court After A L.A. Singer Filed A $5 Million Lawsuit Over Song ‘Hussle & Motivate’

Nipsey Hussle’s estate has successfully dodged a $5 million lawsuit filed by a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles who asserted to have co-written the late rapper’s song “Hussle & Motivate,” Read More

Elon Musk Is Reportedly Planning To Launch An Artificial Intelligence Company

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is planning to create an artificial intelligence startup that would directly compete with OpenAI. Read More

Ja Rule’s Take On Nicki Minaj, Women In Hip-Hop Leaves Fans Confused [Video]

Respect the Queens. Read More

Chris Tucker Reflects on ‘Friday’ Co-Stars Who Have Since Died [Video]

‘Air’ star Chris Tucker spoke about playing Smokey in Friday and reflected on the co-stars who passed away. Read More

50 Cent Not Engaged to Cuban Link Despite Huge Diamond Ring [Video]

50 Cent and his longtime girlfriend Cuban Link sparked engagement rumors over the weekend after she was spotted wearing a HUGE diamond rock while watching him perform. Read More

21 Savage Joined Usher For An Unlikely Duet Of His Song ‘My Boo’ During His ‘My Way’ Las Vegas Residency Show [Video]

Is 21 Savage missing his calling as an R&B crooner? Read More

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns of AI Advancement in ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Sunday that he was worried about the need to deploy AI technology quickly, and also feared it might be used to cause harm. Read More

Young Thug — Defense Attorney In Rapper’s RICO Trial Tells Judge ‘It’s Cap, To Be Honest’ During Verbal Exchange In Court

The YSL RICO trial in Fulton County, which features star rapper Young Thug , continues as jury selection drags into a fourth month. Read More

Brittany Mahomes Says It’s ‘Sad’ & ‘Disrespectful’ That Women Go After Her NFL Husband Patrick Mahomes, Despite The Fact That He’s Married

Brittany Mahomes is calling out the women who try to go after her husband. Read More

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Doesn’t Try To Bring All His Children Together At Once: ‘Only Person That Would Benefit […] Would Probably Be Me’

Nick Cannon is opening up about what works best for him when it comes to raising 12 kids. Read More

Jalen Hurts Pens His Own Love Letter To Black Women While Gracing The Cover Of Essence: “We See You, I See You & I Appreciate You”

#LoveToSeeIt: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts took the time to pen his own love letter to black women while gracing the cover of Essences’s 2023 men’s issue. Read More

Grandmother Raises All 12 Of Her Daughter’s Children After She Dies From Childbirth

A Detroit grandmother is seeking answers after her daughter died after giving birth to her 12th child. Read More

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring Incest & Rape Victims To Show Proof For Abortion

Wow! Florida Governor Ron DeS

