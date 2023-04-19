The Bijou Star Files: Draymond Green Stomps Thru The Playoffs

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 19, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Social Media Reacts To Draymond Green Stomping On Domantas Sabonis’ Chest
Monday night’s match-up between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings resulted in Draymond Green getting ejected for stomping on another player’s chest. Read More
FOX NEWS V. DOMINION Defamation Suit Settled …NETWORK TO PAY $787 MILLION
Fox News is cutting a nine-figure check to avoid going to trial in one of the highest-profile defamation cases in American history — the network struck a last-minute deal with Dominion Voting Systems to settle the case. Read More
RALPH YARL FAMILY SAYS LIFE IN PRISON FITTING For 84-Year-Old Shooter
The family of Ralph Yarl says justice can be served by locking up the 84-year-old shooter for the rest of his days … and forcing him to financially support the Kansas City teen’s future. Read More
PRAS TESTIFIES FOR HIS FREEDOM In Federal Conspiracy Case
Pras isn’t going down without a fight in his political conspiracy case — he took the stand Tuesday to testify in his own defense. Read More
ANTONIO BROWN HEATED ALTERCATION W/ SECURITY GUARD… At Albany Empire Game
Antonio Brown got into a heated spat with a security guard at a National Arena League game over the weekend … but a spokesperson for the venue tells TMZ Sports the former NFL star was in the wrong in the situation. Read More
MEGAN THEE STALLION I’M DONE TALKING TORY LANEZ FOREVER!!!
Megan Thee Stallion says she’s closing the chapter on her Tory Lanez memories once and for all, now that he’s been served justice. Read More
DAMAR HAMLIN ‘FULLY CLEARED’ TO PLAY AGAIN… Reveals Commotio Cordis Diagnosis
Damar Hamlin just spoke with Buffalo reporters for the first time since the incident … and revealed it was commotio cordis that led to his collapse. Read More
JAMIE FOXX DOUBLE FILLS HIS SHOES ON SET… While He Remains In Hospital
Jamie Foxx is still MIA for his latest flick, stuck in the hospital as doctors continue tests after his medical emergency … and it appears producers of the film he was shooting are using a body double to complete it in his absence. Read More
NETFLIX’S ‘OBSESSION’ Pillow Scene Goes Viral VIEWERS GROSSED THE HELL OUT!!!
Netflix’s latest hit show, “Obsession,” features a sex scene with just a man and pillow … and it’s freaking out the general public, who are thinking twice about their next check-in. Read More
JESSIE JAMES DECKER United Airlines Is a Joke …HUMILIATED MY SIS OVER POPCORN SPILL!!!
Country star Jessie James Decker is calling out United Airlines for its alleged treatment of her pregnant sister … who, according to Jessie, was forced to get on her hands and knees to pick up some popcorn. Read More
Marques Houston Says He Could’ve Married Older But Women His Age May Come With ‘Baggage’ & Kids
Marques Houston, 41, is detailing his decision to marry his wife, Miya Houston, who is 19 years younger than him. Read More
Brittney Griner’s Wife, Cherelle, Acknowledges Becoming An Attorney: ‘You May Now Address Me As Counselor!’
Congratulations are in order for Brittney Griner‘s wife, Cherelle Griner, as she’s now an official attorney! Read More
Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie Will Produce and Star in Action Thriller ‘Maude v Maude’
Oscar winners Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are set to star in the upcoming action flick Maude v Maude. Read More
Ron DeSantis Threatens to Build Prison Next to Disney World Amid Company’s Battle With State
Amid Disney’s attempts to stop Florida’s takeover of its special taxing district, Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened to build a prison next to Disney World, Read More
1 Reported Dead, Several Injured After Parking Garage Collapse in Manhattan
One person has died and several others are injured after a parking garage collapsed in New York City on Tuesday. Read More
Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of 20-Year-Old Woman Who Pulled Into Wrong Driveway [Video]
A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed by a homeowner in upstate New York on Saturday after the car she was in accidentally went to the wrong address, local authorities said on Monday. Read More
Married Chance the Rapper Dances ‘Inappropriately’ with Another Woman in Jamaica [Photos + Video]
Chance The Rapper celebrated his birthday in Jamaica on Sunday and went viral after multiple videos on social media show him grinding on several woman despite having a wife. Read More
Soulja Boy — Rapper’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies About Alleged Abuse, Claims He Said She Was Going To Die Before Holding Her Captive For Six Hours
The ex-girlfriend of Soulja Boy (real name Deandre Cortez Way) recently testified in court about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of the rapper during a 2019 house party. Read More
Exclusive: Eva Marcille’s Estranged Husband Michael Sterling Speaks Out After Hiring A Divorce Lawyer Despite Recent Vow To Fight For His Marriage, Says His ‘Attention & Priority’ Remains On His Family
Michael Sterling has hired a divorce attorney but that doesn’t mean he’s given up hope that his marriage can be saved! Read More
