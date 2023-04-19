Officials Caught On Tape Discussing Killing Reporters Was Illegal

CLOSE

Only the entitled think they are above all, why else would you make racists comments and talk about killing people in the digital day and age. What is crazier, some people are going to get away with making a racists comments and a discussion about murdering people because the Oklahoma sheriff’s office says the recording was ILLEGAL.

Oklahoma’s governor is seeking the resignation of four county officials after a newspaper’s audio recording apparently captured some of them complaining about two of the paper’s journalists and knowing hit men and where two holes are dug. A portion of the recording was released by the paper, and it also appears to capture one of the four making racist comments about Black people.

Under Oklahoma law, the recording would be legal if it were obtained in a place where the officials being recorded did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The newspaper released portions of the recording in which Official members appear to discuss a reporter for the newspaper. “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” and the sheriff responded, “I’ve got an excavator.”… “two or three hit men” in Louisiana, adding “they’re very quiet guys.” In the recording, officials can be heard complaining about not being able to hang Black people, saying: “They got more rights than we got.”

Take a listen below.