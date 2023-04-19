Entertainment News

Chance The Rapper Got Is Twerk But The Twerkie Wasn’t His Wife

Published on April 19, 2023

Wireless Festival 2017 - Day 1

Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

We hear all about ‘Girls Trips’, where females get together to whoosah from the daily drama’s as well as the men and kids.  What happens on the ‘Girls Trip’ stays in the ‘Girls Trip’.  Chance the Rapper recently took a small page from ‘Girls Trip’ when he went to Jamaica to celebrate his birthday however what happened in Jamaica didn’t stay in Jamaica and the trolls are coming for him now.

Chance the Rapper in while attending Carnival 2023 in Jamaica, was getting his twerk on with the ladies.  The problem was the twerkie wasn’t his wife and the reason the trolls are committing on it is because Model Mela Millz decided to post her and Chance The Rappers tweralude.

The debate was whether or not ‘The Voice’ coach, husband and father, should have been taking a chance doing the nasty dance with someone other than his wife.  Some say it was birthday fun, some say “Oh Hell Hah!”.

Take a look at the video below then give us your thoughts.

Source: Radio One Digital

