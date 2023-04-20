Jonathan Majors Has Video Proof But More Assault Accusers

CLOSE

Allegedly Jonathan Majors girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, claimed that the actor physically assaulted her last month where she she suffered minor head and neck injuries. Jonathan Majors was arrested, charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment then later released and his girlfriend has since recanted her story. In the days following Majors’ arrest, attorney Chaudhry disclosed alleged text messages between Jonathan Majors and the unidentified woman that the lawyer claimed show the woman “disavowed any allegations” against the Creed III star.

Jonathan Majors since has been watching his career and career team circling the drain.

Jonathan Majors has now released video proof of his innocence however Majors now has more accusers lining up.

According to Variety multiple alleged abuse victims of Jonathan Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Team Majors allegedly bailed on Jonathan Majors because of these other accusers.