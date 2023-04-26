The Bijou Star Files: Tyrese $636K Child Support Drama

CLOSE

TYRESE Rocked in Court …$636K FOR CHILD SUPPORT, LAWYER BILLS!!!

Despite the astronomical numbers that came out of today’s hearing, Tyrese’s attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham isn’t too down about it. . Read More

FLO RIDA Misses Child Support Hearing …TRIED TO ZOOM IN, JUDGE WASN’T HAVING IT!!!

Flo Rida failed to physically appear in NYC Family Court Tuesday, instead opting to attend virtually … and that move did not go over well with the judge. Read More

LATTO LOADED GUN CASE DISMISSED …Wraps Diversion Program

Latto‘s reached the finish line in her airport loaded gun case … because we’re told it’s been dismissed, now that she’s met all requirements of a year-long program to clear the charges. Read More

HARRY BELAFONTE ‘Day-O’ Singer, Actor …DEAD AT 96

Harry Belafonte, the iconic and pioneering singer, actor and civil rights activist is dead … according to his rep. Read More

ED SHEERAN ‘LET’S GET IT ON!!! ‘In Court For ‘Thinking Out Loud’ Copyright Trial

Ed Sheeran is ready to get it on in court … the federal courthouse where a jury will decide if his Grammy-winning song “Thinking Out Loud” is a rip-off of a Marvin Gaye classic. Read More

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER GETS PISSY WITH FELLOW FLYER …Urine Big Trouble Now!!!

Things got all pissy on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi Sunday .. after a passenger urinated on a fellow flyer. Read More

Miami-Area Father Charged After He ‘Accidentally Placed’ Loaded Gun In Child’s Backpack

A father in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, is facing charges after unknowingly sending his child to school with a loaded gun. Read More

Simone Biles Responds To Critics Of Her Wedding Day Hair: ‘Keep Complaining’

Soon after Simone Biles shared her wedding news, the hair-obsessed critics entered the conversation. Read More

Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Finalize Their Divorce Amid 15th Wedding Anniversary

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have reportedly finalized their divorce. Read More

Hawk-Eyed Fans Speculate That Summer Walker & Lil Meech Are Hangin’ Out!

People on social media are buzzin’ over speculation that Summer Walker and Lil Meech, aka Demetrius Flenory Jr., may be cozying up to each other! Read More

Short Kings, Rise Up! The Internet Calls Popular Leg-Lengthening Surgery ‘Men’s BBL’

Thanks to a new cosmetic procedure, short kings can add a couple of inches to their height—and the surgery has been compared to a Brazilian butt lift (BBL)! Read More

Abby De La Rosa Says Seeing Nick Cannon With Other Mothers Of His Children Makes Her ‘A Little Jealous’

Abby De La Rosa is keeping things transparent and sharing how she really feels when she sees Nick Cannon with the other mothers of his children. Read More

Judge Orders Soulja Boy To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $235K in Assault & Kidnapping Lawsuit

Rapper Soulja Boy will fork over a hefty amount following a judge’s ruling in his assault and kidnapping case. Read More

New Orleans Senior Receives Record-Breaking $9M in Scholarships, 170 College Offers

A Black Louisiana senior has set the bar for the U.S. Read More

Missy Elliott Says Her Mother’s Struggles Motivated Her to Succeed

Missy Elliott says it was watching her mother struggle that gave her the motivation she needed to succeed in her career. Read More

Mattel Releases First-Ever Barbie with Down Syndrome

On Tuesday, Mattel announced that Barbie was debuting its first-ever doll with Down Syndrome. Read More

Don Lemon Owed at Least $25M on CNN Contract, Prepares for Possible Legal Battle

Don Lemon is leaving CNN with at least $25 million owed to him— but has still lawyered up just in case there’s legal battle brewing with the network. Read More

