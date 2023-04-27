The Bijou Star Files: Oprah Is Thankful For Miss Sophia

CLOSE

Oprah Winfrey Says ‘The Color Purple’ Is The ‘Most Important Thing That Ever Happened To Me’

DON LEMON I’VE GOT LOTS TO SMILE ABOUT …Despite CNN Firing

DWYANE WADE I MOVED MY FAMILY OUT OF FLORIDA Over State’s LGBTQ Policies

TYRESE GIBSON YES, I CAN AFFORD THE $636K …But I’m Fighting It for Dads Everywhere!!!

NBA STAR ANTHONY EDWARDS CITED FOR ASSAULT… Over Postgame Chair-Swinging Incident

FAT JOE HOSPITAL PRICE GOUGING’S GOTTA GO Both Sides Ready To Change The Laws!!!

GISELE BUNDCHEN GIFTS $1M TO WOMEN’S SHELTER …Breaks Ground on New Children’s Center

DISNEY SUES FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS …Political Retaliation Threatens Our Biz!!!

KIM KARDASHIAN Y’KNOW, I’D GIVE UP REALITY TV …To Be a Full-Time Lawyer

LIA THOMAS Fires Back At Critics …YOU’RE USING ‘FEMINISM’ TO HIDE TRANSPHOBIA!!!

KIM KARDASHIAN LOOK-ALIKE ONLYFANS MODEL DEAD AT 34 After Reported Plastic Surgery

Keke Palmer Shares Advice For Moms Who Feel Pressured To ‘Bounce Back’ After Giving Birth: ‘Go At Your Own Pace’

Bow Wow Says He’s ‘Thankful’ He Didn’t Have Access to His Money Until He Turned 18

16-Year-Old Loses Testicle in Freak Accident While Reaching Down to Pick Up Golf Ball

Uber Driver Allegedly Assaulted Passenger and Used Her Phone To Give Himself A 5-Star Review

Alabama Authorities Say 89 Shots Were Fired During Crowded Sweet 16 Party That Killed Four Young People

Ohio Man Admitted To FEDS He Tried To Burn Down A Church With Firebomb To Stop A Drag Show

“Theybie” Dad Says Kids Will Choose Their Own Genders With Age

Nick Cannon Hits Back at Claim He ‘Fumbled’ Mariah Carey: ‘Maybe She Fumbled Me’ [Video]

After Beyoncé Failed To Work It Out With IRS, She Filed A Petition In Tax Court

A Janet Jackson Show Had To Be Postponed After It Was Double-Booked With An Atlanta Hawks Playoff Game

John Singleton’s 7 Children to Split Late Director’s ‘Boyz N the Hood’ Memorabilia, Iconic ‘Baby Boy’ Lowrider & $6 Million Estate

Jamie Foxx Reportedly Had To Be Revived During Terrifying Medical Crisis, Insider Shares ‘He Is Very Lucky To Be Alive!’

NE-YO LIVING SINGLE LIKE KHADIJAH & LOVING IT… Normies CAN Apply!!!

