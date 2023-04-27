The Bijou Star Files: Oprah Is Thankful For Miss Sophia

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 27, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Oprah Winfrey Says ‘The Color Purple’ Is The ‘Most Important Thing That Ever Happened To Me’
“The Color Purple” holds a special place in Oprah Winfrey’s heart. Read More
DON LEMON I’VE GOT LOTS TO SMILE ABOUT …Despite CNN Firing
Don Lemon doesn’t look down in the dumps over being out of a job … in fact, it’s quite the opposite. Read More
DWYANE WADE I MOVED MY FAMILY OUT OF FLORIDA Over State’s LGBTQ Policies
Dwyane Wade, dad to a transgender daughter, says he’s no longer living in Florida despite being a legend in the state, thanks to what he believes are restrictive policies infringing on the rights of LGBTQ residents. Read More
TYRESE GIBSON YES, I CAN AFFORD THE $636K …But I’m Fighting It for Dads Everywhere!!!
Tyrese Gibson says he can pay the more than half a million bucks for child support and his ex-wife’s lawyers — but he still thinks the judge did him dirty, and that’s why he’s gonna keep fighting it in court. Read More
NBA STAR ANTHONY EDWARDS CITED FOR ASSAULT… Over Postgame Chair-Swinging Incident
Anthony Edwards has been cited for assault, TMZ Sports has confirmed … after the NBA superstar swung a chair in frustration following the Timberwolves’ loss on Tuesday night. Read More
FAT JOE HOSPITAL PRICE GOUGING’S GOTTA GO Both Sides Ready To Change The Laws!!!
Fat Joe is fed up with the medical industry duping its patients into paying unfair prices … personally flying himself from NYC to Washington D.C. to do something about it!!! Read More
GISELE BUNDCHEN GIFTS $1M TO WOMEN’S SHELTER …Breaks Ground on New Children’s Center
Gisele Bündchen‘s new chapter of life has her going all in on philanthropy work — givin’ back in a major way to help battle the growing childhood homeless crisis in Florida. Read More
DISNEY SUES FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS …Political Retaliation Threatens Our Biz!!!
Disney is escalating its beef with Ron DeSantis … it’s now suing Florida’s Governor for what Disney claims is a targeted campaign of retaliation, and one that’s hurting the company’s bottom line. Read More
KIM KARDASHIAN Y’KNOW, I’D GIVE UP REALITY TV …To Be a Full-Time Lawyer
Kim Kardashian says she’d be happy to give up reality TV to become a lawyer full time — ’cause she sees it as just as fulfilling … if not more so. Read More
LIA THOMAS Fires Back At Critics …YOU’RE USING ‘FEMINISM’ TO HIDE TRANSPHOBIA!!!
Former Olympic swimmer Donna de Varona joined Harvey and Charles on “TMZ Live” on Wednesday to talk about Lia Thomas‘ remarks … and she said, in her opinion, there should be different categories for transgender athletes and biological females. Read More
KIM KARDASHIAN LOOK-ALIKE ONLYFANS MODEL DEAD AT 34 After Reported Plastic Surgery
Kim Kardashian look-alike and OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani has died, possibly after a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong. Read More
Keke Palmer Shares Advice For Moms Who Feel Pressured To ‘Bounce Back’ After Giving Birth: ‘Go At Your Own Pace’
Keke Palmer is opening up about her postpartum experience and sharing advice for other mothers who feel pressured to “bounce back” after giving birth. Read More
Bow Wow Says He’s ‘Thankful’ He Didn’t Have Access to His Money Until He Turned 18
Bow Wow has revealed he’s thankful he wasn’t able to get a hold of the money he made off rapping until he turned 18. Read More
16-Year-Old Loses Testicle in Freak Accident While Reaching Down to Pick Up Golf Ball
A 16-year-old boy from Utah suffered the loss of one of his testicles in a freak accident after reaching down to pick up a golf ball, a case study revealed. Read More
Uber Driver Allegedly Assaulted Passenger and Used Her Phone To Give Himself A 5-Star Review
A Toronto Uber driver allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger during a ride and then used her phone to give himself a five-star review on the app. Read More
Alabama Authorities Say 89 Shots Were Fired During Crowded Sweet 16 Party That Killed Four Young People
Alabama authorities have released additional information on a shooting that killed four young people and injured dozens during a Sweet Sixteen birthday party. Read More
Ohio Man Admitted To FEDS He Tried To Burn Down A Church With Firebomb To Stop A Drag Show
An Ohio man was so bothered by an upcoming drag show that he took it upon himself to stop it. But luckily, his ill-hearted attempt failed. Read More
“Theybie” Dad Says Kids Will Choose Their Own Genders With Age
“Theybie” dad refuses to give his kids a gender, allowing them to choose their own as they get older. Read More
Nick Cannon Hits Back at Claim He ‘Fumbled’ Mariah Carey: ‘Maybe She Fumbled Me’ [Video]
And I was like, “Why you so obsessed with me?” Read More
After Beyoncé Failed To Work It Out With IRS, She Filed A Petition In Tax Court
Queen Bey, is going up against someone even more powerful than her; the IRS. Read More
A Janet Jackson Show Had To Be Postponed After It Was Double-Booked With An Atlanta Hawks Playoff Game
Atlanta is buzzing with excitement this week due to the Hawks Playoff basketball games, as well as the highly anticipated concerts from Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson. Read More
John Singleton’s 7 Children to Split Late Director’s ‘Boyz N the Hood’ Memorabilia, Iconic ‘Baby Boy’ Lowrider & $6 Million Estate
John Singleton’s 7 children will be splitting his extensive film and comic book collection. Read More
Jamie Foxx Reportedly Had To Be Revived During Terrifying Medical Crisis, Insider Shares ‘He Is Very Lucky To Be Alive!’
It looks like Jamie Foxx’s medical crisis may have been more severe than his team initially let on. Read More
NE-YO LIVING SINGLE LIKE KHADIJAH & LOVING IT… Normies CAN Apply!!!
Ne-Yo says he’s in a happy place these days, and it’s all about the single life and flying free as a bird!!! Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com
-
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!
-
Here Are the 5 Oldest Buildings in Cleveland
-
Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers
-
Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Man Shot And Killed After Getting Into Wrong Car
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!