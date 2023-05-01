Black Health 365

Stroke 101 Signs, Symptoms and Prevention with Cathy Sila, MD

Published on May 1, 2023

Are you at risk for having a stroke? Did you know 80% of strokes are preventable. Learn facts about stroke and how to prevent one from happening. | Listen to a free webinar to learn more.

Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the United States and leading cause of serious long-term disability.

Please join Cathy Sila, MD, Neurologist and Chair, Department of Neurology, Director, UH System Stroke Program, Neurological Institute, University Hospitals , for a virtual health talk during Stroke Awareness Month. Learn the facts about stroke – signs and symptoms, along with lifestyle changes you can make to control the health conditions that raise your risk for stroke.

