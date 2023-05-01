Coach Prime Is Ashamed At NFL For Not Drafting HBCU Players

CLOSE

Neon Deion, took a a coaching job that launched HBCU’s into prime time. So much so that Coach Prime ie Deion Sanders took his recognized talents to the NCAA Division I PAC-12, a decision that some tried to drag the retired multifaceted professional, for leaving the Jackson State Tigers. A Jackson State football team that Deion Sanders led to a 27-6 record, leading the program to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championships and appearances in successive Cricket Celebration Bowl games.

Deion Sanders took the dragging for leaving the HBCU however he is still standing by the greatness of HBCU’s and he is now dragging the 31 teams in the NFL for not drafting HBCU players in this years draft.

Coach Prime took to his social media sword to slay the some NFL teams for not seeing the value in HBCU players.

I’m ashamed of the 31 other NFL teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.

