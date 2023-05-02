The Bijou Star Files: Diddy Reveals His And Yung Miami’s Title

CLOSE

Diddy Breaks Into a Sweat When Asked to Define Yung Miami Relationship as They Attend Met Gala Together [Video]

Diddy attended the 2023 Met Gala accompanied by his “best friend” Yung Miami on Monday — but he wasn’t prepared to answer questions about their relationship. Read More

JARED LETO FELINE FRISKY AT THE MET GALA… In Lagerfeld Tribute

Jared Leto has just made his arrival at the Met Gala, confusing many to his identity at first … that is until he removed the giant cat head he was wearing. Read More

CHER & ALEXANDER EDWARDS SPLITSVILLE …Never Engaged, Either

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards have called it quits on their relationship, and were never even engaged, despite multiple reports to the contrary … Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN Steps Out For Met Gala NORTH BY HER SIDE!!!

Kim Kardashian has a very special person by her side at this year’s Met Gala … her daughter North West, who is making her debut at the event. Read More

JERRY SPRINGER LAID TO REST IN CHICAGO …Public Tribute Coming Soon

Jerry Springer was laid to rest in a private ceremony this weekend among family and friends, with plans in place for a public celebration of life in the near future … Read More

JAMES HARDEN PULLS UP TO GAME IN FURRY ‘FIT… What Met Gala?!

The Met Gala isn’t the only spot with questionable fashion statements on Monday …. ’cause James Harden was turning heads with his unique pregame ‘fit all the way in Boston. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE ON GIGI’S BIRTHDAY… ‘Te Amo Mambacita’

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her daughter on what would have been her 17th birthday … penning an emotional tribute to Gigi on social media. Read More

ROMAN POLANSKI POSES WITH CHILD RAPE VICTIM, NEW PIC

Roman Polanski and his child rape victim, who’s now an adult, are telegraphing just how tight they are now by posing for a very cheery photo … almost 50 years after he drugged and molested her. Read More

DAZ DILLINGER DRE PRODUCED ‘DOGGYSTYLE,’ NOT ME… Suge’s Full O’ 💩!!!

Daz Dillinger is fully denying Suge Knight‘s allegation Dr. Dre cheated Tha Dogg Pound producer straight outta his rightful credit for Snoop‘s “Doggystyle” — and, it’s a very aggressive denial, at that! Read More

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC ORGASMIC PERFORMANCE OF TCHAIKOVSKY’S FIFTH!!!

A woman got so turned on by a performance from the Los Angeles Philharmonic that she had a “loud and full body orgasm” right there in her seat … at least according to a new report. Read More

ALICIA KEYS INVITES RALPH YARL TO KANSAS SHOW As Fam Starts Trust For Donations

Ralph Yarl, the teen who was shot when he accidentally rang the wrong doorbell, now has a personal invite from Alicia Keys … Read More

KISS’S PAUL STANLEY GENDER REASSIGNMENT FOR KIDS IS WRONG …And a Dangerous Trend

Paul Stanley says we’re confusing our kids by teaching them about gender identity and sexuality at too young of an age — which he thinks is dangerous, and not to be trifled with. Read More

MIGUEL A. NÚÑEZ JR.’JUWANNA MANN’ SEQUEL IS COMING …And Draymond Green Wants A Role!!!

The star of “Juwanna Mann,” Miguel A. Núñez Jr., tells TMZ Sports a sequel to the 2002 hit basketball movie is in the works … and NBA superstar Draymond Green has been asking for a role in it!!! Read More

Ne-Yo Claps Back At Critics Of His ‘Single’ Life: ‘I Might Come From The Omarion School Of Unbotheredness’

Ne-Yo Reacts Critics Single Unbothered Sade Read More

ESPN Apologizes for Using Twin Towers Footage During Knicks-Heat Game

ESPN has issued an apology to its viewers after the channel used stock footage of New York City that featured the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers.Read More

Jermaine Dupri Says Freaknik Doc Is “A Story About the South and Atlanta” Following Social Media Fallout [Video]

Jermaine Dupri is stepping in to do some damage control after social media has been rumbling over the forthcoming Freaknik documentary. Read More

Tracee Ellis Ross Set To Receive An Honorary Doctorate From Spelman

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to receive an honorary degree from Spelman University next month. Read More

First Republic Bank Collapses, Taken Over by JP Morgan

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has reported that First Republic Bank has become the third bank to collapse in recent months and that JPMorgan Chase will assume all of its assets. Read More

Twitter To Roll Out Pay-Per-Article Service For Media Outlets To Monetize Content

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that allows news outlets to charge users who want to read their articles on the app. Read More

NYC Mayor Eric Adams To Distribute Over 500 Free Apple AirTags To Curb Car Theft

On Sunday, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced that he would give out free Apple AirTags to curb car thefts in the city. Read More

Investors Suing Adidas Over Claims That the Company Was Aware of Kanye West’s Questionable Behavior Prior to the Partnership

Investors are suing Adidas after the company severed ties with Kanye West, claiming that the company knew of his questionable behavior before the partnership. Read More

GA Woman Sells Home To Give Online “Boyfriend” $95K

It’s a special place in hell for people that prey on the elderly. Georgia authorities say a 75-year-old woman sold her home to pay a man who romanced her out of almost $100,000. Read More

Members of Writers Guild of America to Strike Tuesday After Weeks of Failed Negotiations

Members of the Writers Guild of America are officially going on strike after weeks of failed negotiations with major studios. Read More

Lil Nas X Goes Nearly Naked and Covered in Crystals at 2023 Met Gala [Photos]

Lil Nas X took a fashion risk at the 2023 Met Gala. Read More

Harvey Weinstein Hires Bill Cosby’s Lawyer to Appeal L.A. Conviction

Harvey Weinstein has hired a new legal team to handle his Los Angeles appeal, after he was found guilty by a jury of sexual assault and rape with a judge sentencing him to 16 years. Read More

U.S. to Run Short of Cash June 1 Without Debt Ceiling Hike, Treasury Says

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said on Monday that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills by June 1 if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit, putting pressure on President Biden and lawmakers to reach an agreement swiftly to avoid defaulting on the nation’s debt. Read More

NFL Reporter Bridget Condon Slips Up And Says Philadelphia Eagles Draft Pick Jalen Carter Has A ‘Big D’

NFL reporter Bridget Condon is going viral after she slipped up and said the new Philadelphia Eagles draft pick Jalen Carter had a “big d.” Read More

Rihanna Talks Second Pregnancy And Gives An Update On Her Ninth Album At The Met Gala

Rihanna showed up and showed out as she made her arrival at the 2023 Met Gala in New York last night. Read More

Accused drunk driver refused sobriety test after crash that killed bride: report

The accused drunk driver charged in the horrifying collision that left a new bride dead in South Carolina smelled of booze and refused to take a field sobriety test after the crash, according to police documents. Read More

