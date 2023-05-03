Kandi Burruss Can Smell The EGOT Status

CLOSE

The ultimate achievement in Hollywood is achieving an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony (an EGOT). There are 18 actors, producers, directors, and composers who have been awarded all four. Names like Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend, just to name a few hold the high esteem honor of holding an EGOT status.

The multifaceted Grammy Award winning Kandi Burruss is looking to join the EGOT fraternity after receiving the news that she has been nominated for a Tony Award and an Emmy.

This week Kandi Burruss announced that she had been nominated for a Southeast Emmy Award in the “Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns” category for her work in La Musica de La Familia. Then the next day Kandi received the news of her Tony nomination for her joint project with her husband Todd Tucker, the Broadway show they produced, The Piano Lesson.

Congratulations Kandi Burruss for all your success and the hopes of an Oscar to make your dream complete.