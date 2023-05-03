The Bijou Star Files: After 5 Day Manhunt TX Mass Shooter Caught

CLOSE

TEXAS MASS SHOOTER TAKEN INTO CUSTODY… After Killing 5 Neighbors Execution Style

The man accused of shooting five of his neighbors “execution-style” in Texas has been apprehended after a nationwide manhunt. Read More

KEVIN COSTNER WIFE FILES FOR DIVORCE

Kevin Costner‘s wife is pulling the plug on their marriage … we’ve learned she just filed for divorce. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN ACCUSED OF THREATENING ARENA LEAGUE COACH… Locking Players Out Of Hotel

Tom Menas — who previously coached the Empire to two championships — will return to his former position of head coach … after initially being fired days before the season. Read More

HENRY RUGGS AGREES TO SPEND 3-10 YEARS IN PRISON… Judge To Decide Next

Henry Ruggs has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in his DUI case … and now, he could spend the next decade of his life behind bars if a judge signs off on the agreement. Read More

DEONTAY WILDER ARRESTED IN L.A…. Booked On Gun Charge

Deontay Wilder appeared to address the arrest on Twitter … saying, “I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End.” Read More

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY MET GALA AFTER-PARTYIN’ ‘TIL THE BREAK OF DAWN!!!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were 2 hours late to the Met Gala but apparently wanted to squeeze the life out of their Met Gala after-party experience … Read More

Woman Details Welcoming Twins After Meeting Sperm Donor On Facebook: ‘You Can’t Wait Forever’

Sarah Mangat, 34, was on a mission to become a mother, and a Facebook group called “Canadian Sperm Donors” helped make this dream a reality! Read More

Cash App Founder, Bob Lee, Reportedly Had Drugs In His System At Time Of Death, Autopsy Shows

Cash App founder Bob Lee allegedly had drugs and alcohol in his system when he died from stab wounds on the operating table, his autopsy shows. Read More

Michigan School District Bans ALL Backpacks In Response To Increased Threat Of Gun Violence

In response to the ongoing threat of school shootings in American schools, an entire school district in Flint, Michigan, has outright BANNED backpacks. Read More

JAMIE FOXX ‘PRAY FOR JAMIE’

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized more than 3 weeks after suffering a medical emergency, and those closest to him say he needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster. Read More

AARON & NICK CARTER MOM ARRESTED FOR BATTERY …After Alleged Dispute Over TV Volume

Nick and Aaron Carter‘s mom ended up in jail after allegedly arguing with her husband over their television’s remote control. Read More

Ed Sheeran Says He’ll Stop Making Music If He Loses Copyright Lawsuit Over Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”

Ed Sheeran said in court this week that he’s “stopping” his career if he loses a controversial lawsuit over his track “Thinking Out Loud.” Read More

NBA Fans React to Report of Dillon Brooks Not Returning to Memphis Grizzlies ‘Under Any Circumstances’

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies have told Dillon Brooks that he will “not be brought back under any circumstances.” Read More

Surgeon General Says Loneliness Epidemic Is as Fatal as Smoking Up to 15 Cigarettes a Day

The surgeon general has issued a new report outlining the country’s loneliness epidemic, which is said to be as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. Read More

Chance The Rapper Gets Candid About Past Drug Use: “I Probably Would’ve Died” [Video]

In a recent interview, Chance the Rapper opened up about his past drug use during the period when he created his Acid Rap mixtape. Read More

The “Godfather of A.I.” Quits Google and Now Warns of the Growing Dangers Ahead

The inventor of artificial intelligence (AI) has quit Google after expressing concerns about the spread of misinformation, videos, and images online as well as the potential impact that AI will have on the job market. Read More

NFL Players Union Warns Agents That Sports Books Are Snitching on Players Who Use Mobile Gambling Apps

The NFL Players Association has raised the alarm on sports betting, alerting agents that mobile sports gambling apps like FanDuel can track their clients’ activities. Read More

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Open Up About the Struggles of Finding a Sperm Donor: “Because We Didn’t Have a Lot to Choose From. He Definitely Wasn’t Black”

As Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, are gearing up for the birth of their baby boy, they’ve revealed the backstory of how they chose their sperm donor. Read More

2023 ROCK HALL INDUCTEES UNVEILED Meet this year’s class

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced Wednesday morning — and we also learned the induction ceremony will be held in New York this November. Read More

A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Fan He Squished Hopping Barrier Ahead of Met Gala: ‘My Fault Sweetheart’ [Photo + Video]

A$AP Rocky has issued somewhat of a public apology to a fan he pushed out of the way to get inside The Carlyle ahead of Monday’s Met Gala. Read More

Mariah Carey Earns First Tony Award Nomination for ‘Some Like It Hot’

The Tony Awards Nominations came in ‘hot’ this morning. Read More

