Lizzo Apologizes Having To Cancel Concert ‘I Think It’s the Flu’

Published on May 5, 2023

Fans appreciate it when entertainment stars keep it a buck, especially when it concerns the bucks they spend to see their favorite entertainer.  ‘Truth Hurts’ singer, Lizzo, hit Montreal fans with the hurtful truth that she had to cancel on them, because she thinks she’s got the flu.

Lizzo shutdown the Met Gala this week slaying the red carpet before she gave a surprise shimmering performance.

However Lizzo was forced to make a last minute cancellation at her Montreal Bell Centre concert days later because she was sick.  As fans made their way downtown Montreal for the concert that was to begin at 8:00pm a statement was released, “As per doctor’s orders, Lizzo is unable to perform tonight at the Bell Centre,” “More details will be announced soon for the new date.”

Lizzo took to her Instagram with a video to apologize personally for the unexpectant illness.

Montreal I’m so sorry but I physically cannot do the show. I promise we will honor your tickets

Take a look at the video below.

Lizzo

