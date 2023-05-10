The Bijou Star Files: Offset Takes Daughters Out In Royal Fashion

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 10, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

OFFSET TAKES DAUGHTERS TO SEE ‘LITTLE MERMAID’… Dressed as Princesses

Offset was on dad duty Monday with his 2 little girls — he took them to the world premiere of the live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ movie … and everyone was looking like Disney royalty. Read More

DONALD TRUMP JURY FINDS HIM LIABLE OF SEXUAL ABUSE In E. Jean Carroll Trial

Jean Carrolljust released a statement, saying, “I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. Read More

KIM ZOLCIAK & KROY BIERMANN DIVORCE WAR Dog Fight Over Child Custody & Finances

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s divorce has telltale signs it’s already super nasty … with a war brewing over the estranged couple’s children and broken finances. Read More

SELENA GOMEZ ORGAN DONOR FRANCIA CALLED HER OUT FOR DRINKING …After Kidney Transplant

Francia Raisa stopped talking to Selena Gomez because SG wouldn’t stop drinking after she had given her a kidney … at least, according to her ex-friend’s dad, El Cucuy. Read More

New Allegations Emerge In Jonathan Majors’ Assault Case As Lawyer Calls It A Racially Biased ‘Witch Hunt’

Jonathan Majors appeared in a Manhattan court Tuesday to face charges of assault and harassment stemming from his arrest back in March, a case his attorney is calling a racially biased “witch hunt.” Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS TRISTAN PIC AFTER LAKERS WIN …More Evidence, Back With Khloe???

Kim Kardashian is showing some clear signs Tristan Thompson is back in good graces with the fam, and even potentially back with Khloe … because she posted a pic of him looking as happy as can be after Monday night’s Lakers win. Read More

Louisiana Man Charged After Shooting Girl In Back Of Head While Playing Hide-And-Seek In His Backyard

A 58-year-old man in Starks, Louisiana, has been charged after being accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl who was playing on his property. Read More

Judge Rules Against Tory Lanez’s Motion For New Trial, Defense Calls For Judge To Disqualify Himself

Judge David Herriford ultimately decided against Tory Lanez‘s request for a new trial. Read More

Nick Cannon Confirms He Makes $100M A Year And Responds To Being Called A ‘Deadbeat Dad’

Nick Cannon is getting transparent about his yearly earnings and responding to being labeled a “deadbeat dad.” Read More

Omarion Speaks About Being Open To Dating Multiple Women: ‘I Don’t Come From A Traditional Standpoint’

Omarion is getting candid about what he’s seeking as he moves forward in his dating life. Read More

Reginae Carter Reveals Two Men Tried To Break Into Her Home

At around 8 o’clock on Monday (May 8) evening, Reginae Carter shared on her Twitter that two men tried to break into her home. Read More

MTV News Shutting Down After 36 Years As Paramount Cuts 25% Of Its U.S. Workforce

Less than two weeks after we shared that BuzzFeed News and Paper Magazine would be shutting down due to ad revenue loss, it is now reported that MTV News is following suit as Paramount Global cuts 25 percent of its U.S. workforce due to consolidation. Read More

Rapper Roddy Ricch Reportedly Agrees To Pay Ex $24k in Temporarily Child Support Following Accusations

After all the online drama, it looks like Roddy Ricch will be coughing up some bread to his ex-girlfriend to cover temporary child support payments. Read More

Bethenny Frankel Rips Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Amid Finacial Problems And Divorce: ‘Pay Your F–king Bills’

Former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel is weighing in on all of the latest news about Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann who not only got hit with a $1.1 million tax lean but also decided to end their marriage. Read More

Transgender Woman Accused Of Flashing Penis At Ohio YMCA Is Found Not Guilty After Judge Rules She’s ‘Too Fat’ For Her Genitals To Show

A transgender woman — who is accused of flashing her penis inside of a female locker room at an Ohio YMCA — was found not guilty of indecent exposure after the judge, presiding in her case, ruled that she was essentially “too fat” for her genitals to show. Read More

California Reparations Panel Approves Payments Of Up To $1.2 Million For Black Residents, Plus An Apology

The California Reparations Panel has formally approved payments of up to $1.2 million to every qualifying Black resident, in addition to an apology from the state. Read More

Four Arrests Made After Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston Is Killed In Front Of Her Home

At least four arrests have been made after 24-year-old Chicago Police officer Areanah Preston was killed in front of her own home in Avalon Park. Read More

Several Detained at NYC Protest for Jordan Neely, Man Who Strangled Him to Death Remains Free

Police in New York City have met protests over Jordan Neely’s chokehold death with a predictable response, including the arrest of a photojournalist. Read More

Gary Payton II Appears to Play an Entire Possession With Vomit in Mouth

Gary Payton II, who started for the defending champion Golden State Warriors in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, appeared to throw up in his mouth. Read More

Americans Busted for Trying to Smuggle 375 Pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups Into Israel After TikTok Trend

Fruit Roll-Ups, a nostalgic favorite, have been the subject of a viral TikTok trend for months now, as prices for the product soar. Read More

Police Find 21 Dead Dogs, Dozen Malnourished Puppies in ‘Disturbing’ Scene at Home of Breeder and Trainer

A Kentucky woman was arrested when cops found 21 dead dogs and many more pups neglected. She was charged with second-degree animal cruelty and released on bail. Read More

Elon Musk Warns Twitter Users Will Lose Followers Due to Purge of Inactive Accounts

The Twitter CEO announced that the platform will remove numerous inactive accounts, warning users to expect a dip in followers in the process. Read More

GOP Rep. George Santos Has Been Charged by the Justice Department

Rep. George Santos, the scandal-plagued freshman Republican lawmaker who admitted lying about his background on the campaign trail, has been charged by the Department of Justice. Read More

Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl James Says She Was ‘Asked To Have An Abortion’ To Protect Her Career In The Music Industry

Salt-N-Pepa‘s Cheryl “Salt” James recently opened up about some of the struggles she faced while being a young woman in the music industry. Read More

New breast cancer screening recommendations released by health panel

The updated recommendations are especially urgent for Black women, who are more likely to die from breast cancer, researchers say. Read More

Amid departmental shortage, current Cleveland police academy class has just 9 recruits

Councilman Mike Polensek said the Cleveland Division of Police is currently at 1923 staffing levels. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com